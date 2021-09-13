What did Matt Ryan think of Kyle Pitts' First Game?

Kyle Pitts and Matt Ryan were on the field together for the first time in Sunday's blowout loss

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan and rookie tight end were on the field for the first time together on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It wasn't pretty.

The Eagles blew out the Falcons, 32-9, running away with the game in the second half to spoil the debuts of head coach Arthur Smith and the hyped rookie tight end.

There have been a lot of expectations placed on Pitts, as the Falcons made him the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history when they took him fourth overall in April. Pitts' debut: four catches for 31 yards.

Ryan has seen his share of receivers in his 14-year NFL career. What did he think of Pitts' debut?

"I thought he did some good things for the first time," said Ryan. "We were kind of choppy in the passing game. So I think that makes it difficult on guys. But really good catch on his seam route. Showed that he can catch the ball through contact, which is what you want. I think he's only going to continue to get better for us, and I think it's good always as young players to have that first one under your belt, but I thought he did a good job for us."

Ryan refused to blame the inconsistency of the passing game on the fact that Smith made the decision early to not play his starters in the preseason.

"I don't think so," Ryan said. "I think it comes down to when you're in known passing situations and you're playing against a really good defensive front four and they can tee off and makes it difficult to stay in a rhythm. We knew coming into it we had to be efficient first and second down. We had to stay in front of the chains and kind of hit in our spots and stay out of a lot of known passing situations."

Once the Eagles made the Falcons one-dimensional by shutting down the running game in the second half, the Falcons failed to score.

For Pitts to flourish, the running game will need to be a factor for four quarters. But Ryan is encouraged by what he sees from the rookie tight end.