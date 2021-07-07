First Look Kyle Pitts in Atlanta Falcons Uniform

A first look at Kyle Pitts, the highest drafted tight end ever, in his new Atlanta Falcons uniform.

Kyle Pitts, the Atlanta Falcons No. 1 draft choice out of the University of Florida, has high expectations on him this Fall. Those expectations only increased when Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans.

Pitts is the long term successor to Jones as a big, No. 1 receiver, but he's already getting "face of the franchise" treatment from the Falcons social media team.

Listed at 6'6 and 246 pounds by the Falcons official roster, Pitts has big shoulders to carry the load of heavy expectations, but luckily, the entire burden of replacing Jones won't fall directly on him.

Calvin Ridley took up that mantle in 2020 after Jones missed a several games with injury and had a breakout 2020 season with 90 catches for 1,374 yards. Ridley should improve on those numbers in 2021. Pro Football Network recently called Ridley the 73rd best player in the NFL, a ranking which may seem conservative at the end of the year.

Pitts wasn't the only rookie the Atlanta Falcons revealed on Twitter yesterday. The Falcons also released safety No. 27 Richie Grants, a presumed starter at safety, No. 73 Jaylen Mayfield, and No. 34 Darren Hall.