Where's Falcons WR Calvin Ridley in NFL's Top 100?

The Atlanta Falcons have in a sense handed Calvin Ridley the keys to the car of this offense. And in turn, he may himself be the key.

“I'm not going to lie, I'm real hungry to show people that I'm easily a 1,000-yard receiver, easily - and even better,” Ridley said last season. “I'm just really hungry and want to help the team win as much as I can.”

Pro Football Network sees Ridley as one of the league’s best players and a premium "helper'' in Atlantaas they recently released a portion of their top 100 players list, and Ridley came in at No. 73.

From Dalton Miller’s piece:

"Calvin Ridley recorded one of the quieter 1,400-yard seasons in NFL history in 2020. He dominated targets last season as Julio Jones battled through injury for most of the year. Ridley is one of the most well-rounded route runners in the league ... His ability to separate from man coverage and find soft spots against zone renders him the perfect target in the modern NFL ...''

"Perfect'' may be a tad much. But the evaluation of Ridley has a route-runner is one shared by the Falcons themselves - and a trait that Ridley will hopefully be able to show off again at the start of training camp, despite the fact that he is coming off minor foot surgery.

This time around, of course, it will have to happen with QB Matt Ryan still in charge of the offense but without familiar wideout mate Julio Jones, traded to Tennessee this offseason.

But Ridley's stated stat goals got blown away last year, and he figures to do more of the same under new coach Arthur Smith in 2021. Last season, Ridley experienced career-highs in catches and yards while adding a nine TDs. The 90 catches, and the 1,374 yards put him in a close-to-elite category. The Falcons, who open the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday, September 12 at 1 p.m. ET, recognized that back in May when they exercised the fifth-year option on Ridley’s rookie contract.

And PFN is recognizing it as well.

