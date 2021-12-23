Falcons Injury Updates: Marlon Davidson Lost to Reserve/COVID List

The Atlanta Falcons injury updates includes one defender lost and another returning on Thursday.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that reserve defensive lineman Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Davidson missed last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers with a non-COVID related illness.

Davidson was the Falcons' second-round draft pick in 2020 and was a disappointment as a rookie. Hopes were higher for him heading into his second season, but he has yet to meet those expectations.

Davidson has just 19 tackles and a sack in 10 games this season.

Linebacker Deion Jones sat out practice on Wednesday feeling sick, but he returned to practice on Thursday. Defensive lineman Tyeler Davison was out Wednesday as well, but he has yet to return.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was clear on Wednesday that Jones and Davison were out with non-COVID related illness.

Starting guard Chris Lindstrom returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday for a personal matter. That's good news for the Falcons, Lindstrom has been been one of the few positives along Atlanta's offensive line this season.

Rookie return man Avery Williams was added to the Falcons injury list on Thursday. He was listed as limited dealing with a groin injury.

Williams was a standout last week against the 49ers with a 23-yard punt return and he averaged 26.3 yards on three kick returns.

The Falcons host the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Atlanta opened as a 5.5 point favorite over the two-win Lions despite not having won a game at home this season.

Detroit has won two of three games including an impressive 30-12 win over the 10-4 Arizona Cardinals last week.