Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'The Next Peyton Manning', Says Falcons DC Dean Pees

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees had some high praise for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to go over .500 for the first time since 2017, but it will be a tall task this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

The Chargers boast one of the best young quarterbacks in the league in third-year pro Justin Herbert, who drew heaps of praise from Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

"He's an exceptional, exceptional talent," Pees said. "He's one of those new young quarterbacks like (Buffalo Bills signal caller Josh) Allen and him that are coming along; they're the next Peyton Manning's and Brady's and those guys - they are. They're good, really good."

Herbert is one of seven quarterbacks this season to reach the 2,000-yard mark through the air, and one of three alongside Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes to do it in seven games.

"He's accurate as heck," Pees said. "He's big, he's strong, he's hard to bring down, he doesn't get sacked very often, he doesn't take very many sacks, he's mobile. He's not necessarily a guy that's looking to run - he wants to throw, he wants to be a pocket passer, but he will run and can get away from you. He hangs in there; I've seen him throw completions while guys are draped all over him. He's very accurate (and) very smart."

Herbert is talented, but he will be stripped of receiving talent with Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) out with injury. Josh Palmer is also questionable as he recovers from a concussion.

The Falcons and Chargers kick off at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

