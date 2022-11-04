'A Blow to Us': Falcons Players Sound Off on Jaguars' Calvin Ridley Trade

When the Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars during Tuesday's trade deadline, the biggest element of surprise surrounded the timing, not the actual move itself.

After earning All-Pro honors as a third-year player in 2020, Ridley never seemed comfortable in new coach Arthur Smith's offense, ultimately opting out of the 2021 campaign due to mental health reasons after playing in just five games.

Trade speculation ensued during the early stages of the offseason, but Ridley was suspended shortly thereafter for gambling, putting all talks on hold. Evidently, activity picked up, and the Falcons agreed to send Ridley back to the Sunshine State, where he grew up.

In return, Atlanta netted a pair of mid-round draft picks, including a 2023 fifth rounder and 2024 fourth rounder that can become as high as a second if Ridley gets a contract extension from Jacksonville.

Ridley's departure seemed inevitable, but it didn't take any of the pain or shock away from his teammates, especially running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who's been vocal in his defense of the 27-year-old wideout since his suspension.

The most recent show of support came in Atlanta's 37-34 victory over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, when Patterson donned a "Free Calvin Ridley" shirt on the sideline while sitting out due to a knee injury.

Now back at practice with a chance to play this week, Patterson sarcastically rued his choice of attire when speaking to reporters Wednesday.

"I wore a shirt and told them 'Free him' and then we traded him so it's probably on me, I shouldn't have worn that shirt," Patterson joked.

On a serious note, Patterson expressed disappointment in Atlanta's decision to move Ridley when asked if that's the outcome he had hoped for.

"Of course not," said Patterson. "He's one of the best in the league, if not the best. I just feel like he's one of the best in what he brings to an offense, and Jacksonville is lucky to have him."

Patterson wasn't the only Falcon who acknowledged Ridley's skill and impact. Starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker, who saw Ridley's All-Pro campaign unfold right before his eyes, echoed Patterson's statements that trading the talented wideout is a notable loss.

"He's an elite receiver," Walker said. "The guys who've been here who got to actually see him play, we know it's going to be a little blow to us, but we've just got to keep going. We've got something good coming here."

The "something good" best applies to Atlanta's "twin towers" - tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Drake London, the team's last two first-round picks. Pitts is coming off a Pro Bowl rookie season and beginning to emerge after a slow start while London is the Falcons' leading receiver in targets, catches, yards and first downs and is tied for the lead in touchdowns.

But nevertheless, neither have the reputation or production of Ridley - yet. No matter the outside perception on the way things ended, the Falcons locker room held Ridley's talent in high regard and would rather have him in their corner than anywhere else.

In the end, it wasn't in the cards, as Ridley was freed - just not quite from the thing Patterson (or Walker) were hoping for.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

