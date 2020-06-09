Matt Ryan has not been shy lately in his support of Black Lives Matter, as evidenced by a $500K donation and multiple statements regarding police brutality towards black Americans and racial injustice as a whole.

The Atlanta Falcons signal caller did not mince words in a Tuesday afternoon press conference when asked if Colin Kaepernick should be in the NFL:

"He should have every opportunity," said Ryan. "He created awareness for a situation that, it's taken some time, but people are becoming more active in terms of their response. His protest is being heard at this point, it might have taken to long. He should have every opportunity to have a job and have a spot in this league."

Colin Kaepernick has been famously cast off by the NFL due to his protests and political beliefs, despite his talent level clearly meeting the criteria of NFL quarterback.

Kaepernick remains unsigned after passing for over 12,000 yards and 72 touchdowns in five seasons as a starter with the San Francisco 49ers. He also rushed for 2300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

It remains to be seen how serious owners are about giving Kaepernick another shot, but add Matt Ryan to the list of players who believe he deserves a fair crack at a spot on someone's depth chart this Fall.

