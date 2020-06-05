Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Report: Matt Ryan to donate $500K as part of a $2 million GoFundMe campaign towards advancing black lives in the Atlanta community

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan released a long, heartfelt statement addressing George Floyd and those with stories a like. He called out police brutality and systemic injustice in the United States of America. But he didn't stop there. This morning, ESPN's Vaughn McClure broke word that Ryan would be donating $500K to kick off a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $2 million towards advancing Atlanta's black communities. Click the link if you want to donate.

"Last week I made a commitment to listening and learning, and one of the messages that hit home for me was the difference between reacting to a situation and responding to a situation,'' said Ryan. 

The 2016 NFL MVP continued: "I see my city hurting, which is why I'm starting a fundraiser to help improve conditions for people of color in the city of Atlanta...Over the next few weeks, months, I'm going to listen to the needs of the black community and get guidance on how I can be most impactful. I'm going to get input from local grassroots organizations as well as community leaders who are committed to making change.''

Ryan is a great example for anyone wondering how to make a difference beyond posting a black box on their Instagram. You may not have $500K to pledge or a million followers to influence, but you can donate what you can, sign petitions, vote, and do countless other things to make a difference. 

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen reacted to Ryan's pledge: 

"For Ice to show the support and that he's got love, it's really just an acknowledgement that he understands,'' Allen said of Ryan "For Ice to come from probably a totally different background and place in life then I come from - and I can't expect him to fully feel what it feels like to grow up in the hood or what it truly feels like to be a black man in America - but for him to actually take that stance and say that and let us know that he feels us, I appreciate that.''

Ryan can be an example to all of us about doing our part and contributing whatever we can for the greater good of our communities. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons' reaction to George Floyd protests

The Death of George Floyd has America in a uproar but what are the Atlanta Falcons saying

William B. Carver

by

Jbird404

If Arthur Blank genuinely supports the fight of the oppressed, then he should sign Colin Kaepernick.

Rashad Milligan

by

Rashad Milligan

Dan Quinn to return to Falcons headquarters on Friday

How quickly will the players be able to return too?

Dave Holcomb

Julio Jones is the standard

DeAndre Hopkins claims that he's the best wide receiver in the league, but he forgot about Julio Jones.

Malik Brown

by

Broly Mega

How do the Falcons compare to the AFC West?

The Atlanta Falcons will square off against the Kansas City Chefs, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers this fall in matchups against AFC West foe.

Christian Crittenden

Two Atlanta Falcons make the PFF50 list

Yes, Julio Jones made the Pro Football Focus 50 list. But which other Atlanta Falcon?

Chris Vinel

It's make or break for some of the Falcons position groups.

Which position groups for the Falcons will have the bright lights shown on them?

Malik Brown

by

ScottKennedy

Who has the upper hand between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos?

The Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will play this fall, how do the teams stack up?

Christian Crittenden

by

Deansaid 1

Report: NFL to hold training camp only in team facilities

What does this mean for the Atlanta Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

OPINION: There's one problem with 2010s All Decade Team, Matt Bryant isn't on it

Does Matt Bryant have a case in being on the 2010s All Decade Team?

Jeremy Johnson

by

Tsmarriner