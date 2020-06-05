Report: Matt Ryan to donate $500K as part of a $2 million GoFundMe campaign towards advancing black lives in the Atlanta community

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan released a long, heartfelt statement addressing George Floyd and those with stories a like. He called out police brutality and systemic injustice in the United States of America. But he didn't stop there. This morning, ESPN's Vaughn McClure broke word that Ryan would be donating $500K to kick off a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $2 million towards advancing Atlanta's black communities. Click the link if you want to donate.

"Last week I made a commitment to listening and learning, and one of the messages that hit home for me was the difference between reacting to a situation and responding to a situation,'' said Ryan.

The 2016 NFL MVP continued: "I see my city hurting, which is why I'm starting a fundraiser to help improve conditions for people of color in the city of Atlanta...Over the next few weeks, months, I'm going to listen to the needs of the black community and get guidance on how I can be most impactful. I'm going to get input from local grassroots organizations as well as community leaders who are committed to making change.''

Ryan is a great example for anyone wondering how to make a difference beyond posting a black box on their Instagram. You may not have $500K to pledge or a million followers to influence, but you can donate what you can, sign petitions, vote, and do countless other things to make a difference.

Falcons safety Ricardo Allen reacted to Ryan's pledge:

"For Ice to show the support and that he's got love, it's really just an acknowledgement that he understands,'' Allen said of Ryan "For Ice to come from probably a totally different background and place in life then I come from - and I can't expect him to fully feel what it feels like to grow up in the hood or what it truly feels like to be a black man in America - but for him to actually take that stance and say that and let us know that he feels us, I appreciate that.''

Ryan can be an example to all of us about doing our part and contributing whatever we can for the greater good of our communities.