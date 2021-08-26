Southern Comfort: QB Ryan on Lack of Falcons Action

Matt Ryan hasn't taken a snap in the preseason so far. Is he comfortable heading into a season where he hasn't played yet?

Matt Ryan has yet to take a snap in the preseason. Head coach Arthur Smith has repeatedly said the preseason is about evaluations and building depth, so only a couple of potential starters have played so far.

What does the QB think about the plan?

Ryan felt the joint practices with the Miami Dolphins last week have been more beneficial than a few series in a preseason game.

"I feel pretty good with where we're at,'' he said. "I thought the joint practices last week in Miami were really good to go against some different looks, different players. To not see the same thing, kind of react to some different things, a different speed, I thought that was really good for us. At this point in my career, whatever Art (head coach Arthur Smith) asks me to do, I'll be ready to do Sunday night. I'll be ready to go. I feel like I'll be ready to go in a few weeks when we kick it off against Philadelphia."

Ryan says practices without exhibition games is nothing new for any football player.

Said Ryan: "You grow up your whole life, prior to getting to the NFL, it's just scrimmages before you get to the real games. Same thing in college; same thing we did last year with COVID. We didn't have any real preseason work. You just get yourself ready to go, and that's what good intense practice is for. To simulate what you're gonna do in games. I feel really good. I feel like I'm in a point in my career where I know how to get myself ready to go. I'm excited for a couple of weeks from now."

Pressed on the subject, Ryan laughed.

"We've still got another game to go before we get to the regular season here," Ryan said with a smile. "So we'll see what happens this weekend, but yeah, you can make it work."

The Falcons quarterback rotation for Sunday's preseason finale against the visiting Browns hit a snag this week with the loss of backup A.J. McCarron to a season-ending knee injury Saturday against the Dolphins. Despite signing on Tuesday, new quarterback Josh Rosen will get to play on Sunday. Feleipe Franks, who played nearly the whole game against Miami, will play as well.

Ryan won't see much action, if any, on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, but that's the plan under Smith: evaluation and development of younger players before preseason results - and considerinf risk/reward when it comes to exposing his most valuable guys.

We'll find out on September 12 when Atlanta kicks off its season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles if it was the right plan.