How Does Offense Improve? Matt Ryan Has Answers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan discusses how to get the offense back on track after scoring three points in the last two games.

The Atlanta Falcons offense has been anemic the last two games. Atlanta has been outscored by a combined 68-3 in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

Quarterback Matt Ryan believes the team is poised to get better this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I think it's about doing the basics really well," said Ryan. "It's making sure each position, each guy, whatever play is being called, you're operating how we're coached to."

Many times when there are struggles, the question becomes personnel or execution? There's no doubt the Falcons have a personnel problem, but Ryan alludes to the fact that execution hasn't been what it's supposed to be, either.

Of course, that could be because of the wrong personnel.

"You're not trying to do too much sometimes," Ryan continued when speaking on playing smarter. "Or go outside the scheme and try and do something heroic. I think it comes back to... let's do what we're coached and make sure we're as fundamentally sound as we can be, and let's not have self-inflicted wounds."

The self-inflicted wounds were out in full force in the Falcons 25-0 loss to the Patriots. Despite the lopsided score, the Falcons were only down 13-0 in the fourth quarter. The Falcons threw four interceptions and had nine penalties.

"I think we probably had too many penalties," continued Ryan. "We had some procedural penalties. those kind of things are hard to overcome. They make it really difficult for you to be consistent and efficient."

"I think we can do a better job than what we've done in the last couple of weeks."

The Falcons are under-manned on a good day, but losing 2020's leading receiver Calvin Ridley indefinitely and 2021 MVP Cordarrelle Patterson the last two games have been crippling.

Atlanta hasn't managed a point since Patterson went out in the second quarter against the Cowboys two games ago.

Patterson is expected to play against the 2-8 Jaguars on Sunday. While this team doesn't have the personnel, especially along the line of scrimmage, to be an offensive juggernaut, three points in two games is unacceptable.

Ryan believes the Falcons can do better, and they'll have their chance on Sunday against the Jaguars who sport the seventh-worst scoring defense in the NFL.