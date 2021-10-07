Ryan Reveals Key to Rookie Success, Advice for Wilson

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his team head to London today to take on the New York Jets on Sunday. It's a designated home game for the Falcons, and he'll be facing rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

It's been a long time since Ryan was a rookie, having been selected No. 3 overall in the 2008 draft, but Ryan remembers having immediate success, something that has eluded Wilson and the Jets so far with their 1-3 start.

"I was fortunate I played on a team that ran the ball really well," said Ryan of his 11-5 rookie season. "That helps quite a bit when you're coming into league, and you can turn around head off to Mike Turner and he was as effective as he was that year."

"There were ups and downs for sure my rookie year but I think having that running game certainly helped me out."

Turner ran for 1,699 yards and 17 touchdowns that year, and the Falcons had the second best rushing attack, a far cry from where they've finished recently, 30th in 2019, 27th in 2020, and 25th through four games in 2021.

"I think the biggest thing [for rookie quarterbacks] is limiting the noise that you hear," said Ryan. "Keeping the circle tight on the voices that you're listening to."

"I was very lucky and fortunate to have Mike Smith as a head coach, who did a great job of kind of keeping it insular for me. Mike Mularkey and Bill Musgrave, two coaches as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach who did a great job of taking a lot of things off my plate."

"So, I do think, as much as you can keep it pretty simple and keep it basic. It's good advice not only for a rookie, but to for guys in their 12th, 13th, 14th year too. I think you go back to the basics over and over and over and try and do those things really well."

Ryan referenced the running game early in his career being a big help to him. It hasn't helped much the last several years, but it's a staple in new head coach Arthur Smith's plans.

"I think in the running game we've got to do a good job of getting our backs into the second level," said Ryan. "Then I've always thought that you kind of pound away and you get your three- and four-yard runs and then all of a sudden if you continue to get to that second level, the big ones hit."

"All 11 of us have to do our part. We've got to do a great job on the backside of runs on the outside blocking DBs and making sure we're getting hats on hats and just giving the back one or two guys to run off of."

"There's opportunities for it. I think we can really do it, and we're going to continue to work towards it, but if we can continue to get our backs to the second level and finish on the outsides and on the backsides of plays, I think that's going to help us out."

The Falcons should have their chance on Sunday against the Jets and their 22nd ranked rushing defense. New York allowed 157 yards rushing to Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans last week and have given up over 100 yards rushing each of the first four weeks.