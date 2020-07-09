Falcon Report
Matt Ryan Ranks Outside The Top 10 In ESPN's 2020 Quarterback Rankings Panel

Zach Hood

While much of the world is in an unfamiliar place, ESPN is apparently trying to make us feel comfortable by making us look at their annual lists. This time, it's quarterbacks.

An NFL panel of 50 league executives was used for the voting process. Here's the process, explained: 

Here's how it worked: Voters gave their best 10 to 15 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average, interviews and research. We had several ties, so we broke them by isolating the two-man matchup with additional voting and follow-up calls. Each section is packed with quotes and nuggets from the voters on every guy -- even the honorable mentions.

The top-15 quarterbacks for the 2020 season broke down as follows:

1. Patrick Mahomes II, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

5. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

7. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

10. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

11. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

12. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

13. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

14. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

This list has generated quite a bit of buzz on Twitter, as one could imagine. The 2016 MVP behind guys like Stafford, Prescott, and Wentz is not exactly...consensus opinion. Not to mention three of the top seven names on the list are well past their prime, but alas. 

Where do you think Matt Ryan should rank on the list?

