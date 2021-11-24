LISTEN: 'I'm Mic'ed Up'; What's Kyle Pitts Saying to Patriots?

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    LISTEN: 'I'm Mic'ed Up'; What's Falcons Rookie TE Kyle Pitts Saying to Patriots?

    "I'm mic'ed up,'' Pitts courteously informed Patriots opponents that night. "Watch your mouth.''
    The Atlanta Falcons, after having been crushed, 25-0, last Thursday by the New England Patriots, don't have much positive to say about themselves right now. But during the game, Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was invited to say plenty.

    "I'm mic'ed up,'' he courteously informed Patriots opponents that night. "Watch your mouth.''

    Pitts, who has 43 catches for 635 receiving yards and one touchdown, is proving he can walk the walk as he makes the transformation to the pros after having been the No. 4 overall pick in last April's NFL Draft. Notably, he already compares, in some regards, to the most productive tight ends in the league, with only Kansas City's Travis Kelce (821) and Baltimore's Mark Andrews (696) putting up more yardage as we enter Week 12 - and as the Falcons enter an opportunity to maybe take advantage of a vulnerable Jacksonville Jaguars team.

    But first, those Patriots. Going into the game, New England coach Bill Belichick said Pitts was already a "superstar'' and that he was going to "break all the records'' for tight ends.

    For one night, the powerful Patriots defense was able to keep a lid on him, however, as Pitts finished the game with a modest three catches for 29 yards. Pitts did, however, get "superstar'' attention, if you will, from an NFL ready to put him and his in-game thoughts and his in-game voice on stage, which occurs above as the Falcons' budding star is "mic'ed up'' for NFL Week 11.

