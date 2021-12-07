Watch Mike Davis' Emotional Reaction to Walter Payton Man of the Year Nomination

Watch Mike Davis' emotional reaction when he's told he's the Atlanta Falcons nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis was nominated to be the team's candidate for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Davis is an Atlanta native, and his "Foundation of Hope" has worked in the city to support youth in the area including a free football camp and a school supply shopping spree for kids.

Davis went to Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, Ga., and he played under legendary coach Ron Gartrell. Gartrell retired before this season, but prior to his retirement, he was the only head coach the school had since it opened in 1996.

It was Gartell who had the privilege of letting his former player know that he was being nominated by the Falcons as their Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate.

It was an emotional moment for Davis and his former coach, and Davis took to Twitter to thank the community.

"I love the city of Atlanta so much," wrote Davis on Twitter, "and never thought I would be up for this award. It’s a blessing honestly and I will continue to always give back to this amazing city."

On the field, Davis has totaled 535 yards from scrimmage (338 rushing, 197 receiving) and three touchdowns this season.

Former Falcons running back Warrick Dunn is the only Atlanta player to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year. Dunn's foundation has built nearly 200 homes for families since 1997.

It's obvious what becoming the second Falcon to win the award would mean to Davis. His impact has been profound in the Atlanta community.