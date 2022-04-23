Skip to main content

Giants Shopping Kadarius Toney; Could Falcons Trade For Young Receiver?

The second-year wide receiver could be on his way out of the Big Apple after just one season.

It's no secret that the Atlanta Falcons need some help at wide receiver. And yesterday, the secret came out that the New York Giants are looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who the team drafted in the first round of last year's draft.

Kadarius Toney runs a route against the Miami Hurricanes

Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney, first-round NFL Draft pick of the New York Giants in 2021.

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver, Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney, Giants

New York Giants wide receiver, Kadarius Toney

Toney had an underwhelming rookie campaign, playing in just 10 games and catching 39 passes for 420 yards and no touchdowns. However, he did shine in a Week 5 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, logging 10 receptions for 189 yards.

That game against the Cowboys proved that the talent is there, but the right system might not be there in New York.

For the Falcons to trade for Toney, it might cost them one of their Day 2 picks, likely a third round pick.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

senat
Play

Falcons Ex Deadrin Senat Signs With New Team

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Kyle Pitts
Play

Would Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Go No. 1 Overall In 2022 NFL Draft?

The Falcons' top pick from last year would likely have been out of reach for them this year.

By Jeremy Brener20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons
Play

'I Was Embarrassed': Falcons Star Grady Jarrett Denied Service at Atlanta Restaurant

The Falcons star was reportedly kicked out for not obliging to the restaurant's dress code.

By Jeremy BrenerApr 22, 2022
Apr 22, 2022

Trading for Toney instead of drafting a receiver harbors a lot of similarities, but the biggest difference is that Toney has proven in an NFL game that he can shine. The rookies in this year's draft class can't say the same.

The big concern with a trade for Toney would circle around whether or not his lack of commitment to the Giants was a singular issue or part of a bigger character flaw with the player.

Kyle Pitts vs Buffalo

Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts

It's no secret the Giants weren't exactly a machine running at full capacity, and perhaps the rookie felt the strain of that fact early on, leading to some of what has led to this surprisingly quick falling out with the franchise.

However, a new start in a new city closer to his Mobile, Ala. home and a reunion with his college teammate Kyle Pitts could be the best fit for Toney and the Falcons.

senat
News

Falcons Ex Deadrin Senat Signs With New Team

By Falcon Report Staff20 hours ago
Kyle Pitts
News

Would Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Go No. 1 Overall In 2022 NFL Draft?

By Jeremy Brener20 hours ago
Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons
News

'I Was Embarrassed': Falcons Star Grady Jarrett Denied Service at Atlanta Restaurant

By Jeremy BrenerApr 22, 2022
falcons helmet
News

NFL Schedule To Release Next Month; Who Will Falcons Play?

By Falcon Report StaffApr 21, 2022
Deebo Samuel Cordarrelle Patterson comparison
News

'Nothing To See Here': Falcons Star Cordarrelle Patterson Recruiting Deebo Samuel?

By Jeremy Brener and Mike FisherApr 21, 2022
NFL DRAFT
News

NFL Draft: 5 Falcons First-Round Scenarios

By Jeremy BrenerApr 21, 2022
C277F677-31AC-4B46-9298-382F86D34E30
News

Deebo Samuel Trade to Falcons: The Odds, and The Wisdom

By Mike FisherApr 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 8.25.56 AM
News

Falcons Legend Deion Sanders Compares Jackson State's James Houston IV to NFL Rising Star

By Bri AmaranthusApr 21, 2022