NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons Falling During Bye Week?

The Atlanta Falcons are about to kick things into gear once again after their Week 14 bye is coming to an end.

With the Falcons off, they got to watch Sunday's action from the sideline and saw mixed results.

The New Orleans Saints, who host the Falcons next, were also on bye, leaving just the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers to battle it out on the west coast against the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

The Bucs had an opportunity to take a two-game lead in the NFC South, but instead suffered their worst loss of the season at the hands of the 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy, the 7th-round rookie making his first career start.

Meanwhile, the Panthers pulled off an upset on the road against the Seahawks in just their second win away from home this year.

While the Bucs' loss keeps the margin between them and the Falcons at just one game, the Panthers have sandwiched themselves in between with a 5-8 record.

Winners of three games in the last four weeks, the Panthers are proving themselves to be contenders for the NFC South crown. The team has found a new lease on life with Sam Darnold under center, winning the two games he's started at quarterback.

The Panthers (5-8, 3-1 in NFC South) leapfrogged the Falcons (5-8, 1-3 in NFC South) in the standings as a result of a better division record.

So, the Falcons keep pace in the race, but they've got a little more company now. As long as they take care of their own business, the Falcons will have a shot at their first postseason berth in five years.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here