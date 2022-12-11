Reviewing Falcons LB Nate Landman's Rookie Season After Release

The Atlanta Falcons have a bevy of linebackers on their roster, including the NFL's leading tackler in Rashaan Evans, third-year pro Mykal Walker and highly touted second-round rookie Troy Andersen.

But perhaps the best story on the roster was rookie Nate Landman ... whose chapter in Atlanta closed for the time being Saturday, as the Falcons released him in favor of quarterback Logan Woodside.

Despite recording almost 350 tackles across five seasons while thrice missing nearly half the games, Landmen went undrafted this past year out of Colorado. He entered a crowded Falcons linebackers room, holding not only the four mentioned above but also returning undrafted free agent Dorian Etheridge, among others.

But Landman beat out Etheridge in camp and fought his way onto the 53-man roster - and he was active on gameday for each of the first seven weeks before hitting a wall around the halfway point.

It was a hectic tenure for Landman, but it lasted much longer than most expected when he initially signed following the draft. Here's a look back at what he accomplished over the last seven months ...

KEY NUMBERS: Seven games, one tackle, one quarterback hit while playing 67 snaps on special teams (38 percent of team's total) and 22 snaps on defense (just five percent). Landman finished the preseason with 13 tackles, two passes defended, one sack, one quarterback hit and an interception, doing enough to earn his way onto the roster.

"REMEMBER WHEN": Landman chased down San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the opening series of the Falcons' home victory in Week 6? Rushing from Atlanta's left side, Landman defeated his blocker and chased Garoppolo across the field, hitting him just as the ball was thrown, causing it to fall short and helping set the tone of arguably the Falcons best defensive performance to date. He played only three defensive snaps that day but made the most of the opportunity.

BEST OF THE BEST: The final preseason game is one of the most important contests in most undrafted free agents' lives - and all Landman did was put on a show to force his way onto the team. The 6-3, 235-pounder recorded four tackles, one sack, deflected a pass and intercepted another as the Falcons took down the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was one final chance to make a statement, and Landman made his loud and clear.

ONE LAST LINE: "Nate's doing a great job," inside linebackers coach Frank Bush said. "He was kind of a wildcard, he made the team because he worked at it, he earned his stripes and did the things he was supposed to do to earn his way on the football team. He dressed and played for us early because the kid's very instinctive, he knows where he is in space, so he keeps himself out of harm's way. He's always clean with his assignments and he makes a play or two when he's out there. We like him, we like him a lot."

Evidently, the Falcons liked Landman enough to keep him around for 13 weeks, and maybe there's another chapter still to come ... but for now, given a chance to "love it or list it," Atlanta opted for the latter, bringing the 24-year-old's tenure to a close.

