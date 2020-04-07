Falcon Report
Three Falcons make NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

Chris Vinel

Three Atlanta Falcons appeared on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team released Monday.

The list, which was chosen by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, includes 52 players — one former and two current Falcons — and two head coaches.

Julio Jones and Alex Mack are the present-day Atlanta players who made the team. Neither were unanimous selections.

Jones, 31, was drafted by the Falcons sixth overall in 2011 and starred throughout the decade. Even last season, he remained one of the top wide receivers in the league, earning a second-team all-pro nomination. In his career, he has 797 catches for 12,125 yards and 57 touchdowns.

After being drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Mack spent the first seven years of his career as a member of the Cleveland Browns. He signed a free agent contract with Atlanta in 2016 and has started every game since. Mack has earned second-team all-pro nominations three times in his career.

The only former Falcon to make the All-Decade Team is Devin Hester. Hester fit onto the squad as a kick returner. He ran back kicks in Atlanta for two seasons, 2014-2015, and retired in 2017. Despite his best years coming as a Chicago Bear in the 2000s, Hester stayed productive into this past decade. He led the NFL in kick return yards in 2013 and 2014.

Other highlights:

  • Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll were chosen as the two coaches.
  • Tom Brady and seven others were selected unanimously.
  • Darren Sproles made the list twice, becoming only the fourth player to ever do so. He was named as an offensive flex player and a punt returner.
  • Drew Brees and A.J. Green were the most notable snubs.
