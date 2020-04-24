Falcon Report
A.J. Terrell could upgrade the Falcons secondary

Christian Crittenden

The last image of A.J. Terrell that you may have in your head is him getting beat by LSU receivers in the National Championship game. While the former Clemson Tiger had a less than stellar performance in that game he is still a nice cornerback prospect.

Terrell is a long rangy corner at 6'1, 195 lbs. and 31 ¼ inch arms. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine to go along with a 34.5 vertical jump. In three seasons at Clemson, he totaled 103 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss, and six interceptions.

Press man coverage is Terrell’s specialty, he has the length to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage. He also has the footwork and agility to backpedal and stick with corners down the field. Some people fear though that he may not be able to handle the jump in competition to the NFL.

Draft experts have him going anywhere from late first to the middle of the second round, here is what they have to say about him.

ESPN has Terrell ranked as the No. 6 corner on its best available list.

Terrell is an effective press corner with the frame, smooth hips, and speed to compete on the outside. He closes quickly breaking on underneath routes. He's an inconsistent tackler. Terrell is lean and he gets muscled off routes at times. His tape is erratic -- he gets beat over the top despite that top-end speed.

Sports Illustrated released its Top-255 Big Board and has Terrell ranked as the No. 38 prospect in the draft.

While Terrell may not have fared well in his collegiate finale against Ja’Marr Chase and LSU, the junior cornerback has the length, fluidity, and speed that teams covet.

CBS Sports has Terrell ranked as the No. 25 prospect in its final Top 250 big board of prospects.

There is no doubt that Terrell will be available for the Falcons in the first round, but there will be other prospects they grade a bit higher. He does struggle with tackling at times so he will have to fill out more to become better in that area.

The Falcons a need cornerback and Terrell could fill the need in th. He is an upgrade over what they have on the roster now. If he is available in the second round the Atlanta native is worth a look for the Falcons. 

