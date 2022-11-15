Skip to main content

NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Panthers?

The Atlanta Falcons have lost two straight. But where does that place them in this week's power rankings?

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) faced arguably their worst loss of the season this past week against the Carolina Panthers (3-7).

The offensive line fell apart and the run game never truly was established in the 25-15 loss against their NFC South rival.

To pile on another bad reason behind the loss, the Falcons slipped back to second place in the NFC South after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) beat the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) in Munich. Just two weeks ago, the Falcons were in first place, one game ahead of the Bucs. Now, the two teams have flipped and the Falcons are one game behind Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

However, even though the Falcons fell in the standings, they did not fall in Sports Illustrated's power rankings. In fact, Atlanta moved up from No. 20 to 19 this week.

"It looks like we will not see Desmond Ridder anytime soon," SI writes. "Good for Arthur Smith, who is remaining in playoff contention by making some unpopular decisions, and sticking up for his guys. He deserves to see the Falcons to a point where they get a stable solution at quarterback."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

2255BE4F-F3F2-4F64-BF27-BD2F5F875373
Play

Falcons ‘Comical’ View on QB Controversy? No, Coach, This Isn’t Funny

Coach Arthur Smith is, hopefully, saying one thing but doing another when it comes to the Falcons evaluation of “Marcus Mariota vs. Desmond Ridder.'' Because, all of his media deflection aside, that's his job.

By Mike Fisher
Mariota Ridder
Play

Falcons Sticking With Marcus Mariota Over Desmond Ridder; Right Decision?

Marcus Mariota is facing noise from the critics. But the Atlanta Falcons feel he gives them the best chance to win at quarterback.

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19403972
Play

Falcons Making QB Change? Coach Arthur Smith Says 'No Time to Panic'

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith does not seem to be making a change at quarterback any time soon.

By Harrison Reno

Smith committing to Mariota and trying to compete for a playoff spot rather than go the developmental route to play rookie Desmond Ridder earns praise from SI, and it could be the decision that makes or breaks the Falcons in 2022.

Mariota and the Falcons face the Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Atlanta.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

2255BE4F-F3F2-4F64-BF27-BD2F5F875373
News

Falcons ‘Comical’ View on QB Controversy? No, Coach, This Isn’t Funny

By Mike Fisher
Mariota Ridder
News

Falcons Sticking With Marcus Mariota Over Desmond Ridder; Right Decision?

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_19403972
News

Falcons Making QB Change? Coach Arthur Smith Says 'No Time to Panic'

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19402021
News

What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?

By Daniel Flick
Rashaan Evans
News

Falcons LB Rashaan Evans Leads League in Tackles; Can He Top NFL at Season's End?

By Jeremy Brener
Matt Ryan
News

Falcons Ex Matt Ryan Regains Starting QB Job for Colts

By Falcon Report Staff
NFL DRAFT
News

2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons' Biggest Needs?

By Daniel Flick
MarcusMariota
News

Falcons Facing Critical Stretch, QB Questions After Mini-Bye Week Break

By Daniel Flick