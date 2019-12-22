Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! The Falcons Last Chance Against the AFC South

The Falcons get their final chance to pick up a victory against the AFC South in Week 16 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Atlanta has also lost 11 of their last 12 games against AFC opponents so they have a tidal wave size trend that they need to reverse.

Nostrathomas took it on the chin last week. Atlanta beat the San Francisco 49ers for their most impressive victory of the season which gave Nostrathomas his only against the spread win of Week 15. After going 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 straight-up Nostrathomas is now 18-11-1 against the spread and 16-8 straight-up with his picks on Falcon Maven. Now, let’s get back on the horse and make some cash this week.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons -7.5 (1PM ET; Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA)

The question here is, do the Atlanta Falcons have anything left after leaving every drop of what was still in the tank on the field last week in their 29-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers?

The Falcons, to a man, say that they are playing to save head coach Dan Quinn’s job. Why it took them until they were buried under the rest of the NFC and out of playoff contention would be another good question.

Both teams are fairly equal in Nostrathomas’ statistical analysis. When that’s the case, take the team with the better quarterback (in this case, definitely not the man with the mustache).

Atlanta Falcons 27 Jacksonville Jaguars 17

And here are three additional games to round out your parlay.

Baltimore Ravens -10 at Cleveland Browns (1PM ET;

There is a revenge factor in this game considering that the Cleveland Browns are one of two teams to have beaten Baltimore this season. More important for the Ravens, the New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills on Saturday which means Baltimore needs this win to stay one game up on the Patriots for top seed in the AFC.

If you want another reason to lay the 10 points in this game, the Browns seem to be too busy fighting each other to be focused as much as they need to be against Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens 34 Cleveland Browns 16

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos -7 (4:05PM ET; Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO)

The Broncos were outplayed by the Kansas City Chiefs last week in a snowstorm at Arrowhead Stadium but they are still a much better team that the Detroit Lions. They have also found the quarterback they’re ready to build around in Drew Lock.

Take the Broncos to win and cover the seven points at home against a Detroit Lions team that just wants to get to the finish line.

Denver Broncos 26 Detroit Lions 10

Kansas City Chiefs -6 at Chicago Bears (8:20PM ET; Soldier Field, Chicago, IL)

The Chicago Bears as a team, would run through a brick wall for head coach Matt Nagy. Beating the playoff bound Kansas City Chiefs is probably too much to ask though.

Two reasons to take the Chiefs. One, they’ve been strong defensively in their three December games. Two, Andy Reid’s teams are always at their strongest in the final month of the season. Three, Reid enjoys a high level of success against his former padawans. That’s three, make that three reasons to take the Chiefs to win and cover.

Kansas City Chiefs 27 Chicago Bears 19