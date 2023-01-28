For now, we will say this about Patrick Peterson's alleged interest in the Atlanta Falcons: It's nice to be wanted.

Do the Atlanta Falcons need a veteran cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell and maybe alongside Casey Hayward?

Free agent Patrick Peterson would apparently like to take a phone call.

According to our radio pal Carl Dukes, Bryant McFadden is relaying the info that Peterson "would love to be in Atlanta.''

That's the simple part.

What's more difficult to wrestle with? How Peterson - no doubt one of the best of his generation while with the Arizona Cardinals, and again productive in Minnesota last year, starting all 17 games while recording five interceptions - really projects as a producer at age 33.

Peterson’s 80.7 grade in 2022 is his second-highest mark of his 12-year career, according to the good folks at PFF, which also gave him high marks in coverage

Is Peterson ready to scale down his contract ... or will he be stuck where Spotrac projects his market value to be, at about $6.4 million on a one-year deal?

Meanwhile, even with its needs in the secondary, will naturally prefer to first look for younger options at the position. And while spending big bucks is not likely the place the Falcons will look first, we can make the argument that if this team thinks its on the verge of contention, it ought to think bigger - like Jalen Ramsey-size big, though that amounts to a two-year, $50 million bite in a trade with the Rams.

