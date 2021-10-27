LISTEN: Who is Falcons' Future at WR?

The Atlanta Falcons have a storied history of successful wide receivers.

It goes all the way back to the 1970s, when Alfred Jenkins busted the tops of NFL defenses. It trickles its way into the 90s, when Andre Rison had fans amazed with his super-human abilities. Then, the 2000s saw the rise of Roddy White and it continued in the 2010s with Julio Jones.

But now all of those players have flown the Falcon nest.

The team still has Calvin Ridley, but he's struggled in 2021 without a dynamic duo partner. Rookie Kyle Pitts is coming along, but fans are left wondering if Ridley had another receiver to play off of and if Matt Ryan had another bright and shiny weapon in the arsenal.

Sports Illustrated lists a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes at the top of its college football receiver rankings in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. History, however, shows the Falcons might be more keen on SEC receivers like Alabama's John Metchie III or Treylon Burks from Arkansas.

While the team could look to draft defense early on in the defensive-heavy class of 2022, recent Super Bowl champions have proven that employing a wide variety of talented skill players is necessary to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the film from the Falcons' Week 7 win over the Dolphins, answers listener questions, and breaks down the team's current standing in the Locked On NFL power rankings.

He looks at what adjustments the Dolphins made in the second half to slow down Ryan and the Falcons passing attack to see if other NFL teams will be able to successfully replicate it in the future.

Then, he answers a listener question about the possibility of the Falcons drafting a wide receiver early in the 2022 NFL Draft and then looks at the Falcons rise up the Locked On NFL power rankings, their upcoming opponents standing, and if the team is poised to make a playoff push.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.