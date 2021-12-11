LISTEN: Can Falcons Beat Panthers In Trenches?

Locked On Falcons: Falcons Will Be Challenged in the Trenches In Carolina Plus Q&A With Guest Allen Strk

When the Atlanta Falcons play the Carolina Panthers Sunday, the defense will have an interesting assignment.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the year, meaning rookie Chuba Hubbard and mobile quarterback Cam Newton will get the bulk of the carries. But, the team will be operating with new offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon following Joe Brady's firing earlier this week.

“This is not, all of a sudden, Jeff Nixon’s offense. This is the Carolina Panthers’ offense,” Nixon told reporters earlier in the week. “We have such a great offensive coaching staff, who obviously did a great job for Joe [Brady] and now, obviously, doing a great job for myself and Coach [Matt] Rhule.”

Of course Nixon won't reveal his game plan to reporters, and the Falcons would be naive to think that the Panthers wouldn't just change play callers when they have been disappointed about the offense this season.

If the Falcons can adapt to the changes they see on the fly in this game, they will shut the Panthers' offense down and grab their sixth win of the season.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Allen Strk (The Falcoholic) to discuss whether the Atlanta Falcons will win the battle in the trenches against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14.

They discuss whether Newton's presence and a new play-caller will make things tougher or easier for the Falcons to stop the run. Then, the break down the team's offensive line struggles and whether Panthers pass-rushers like Brian Burns and Haason Reddick will create havoc for the Falcons' offense. Is the Falcons' running game poised to play a big role in their offensive success?

Finally, they answer a pair of listener questions about the struggles of the Falcons pass protection against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and what their offseason strategy will be dealing with the contracts of Matt Ryan, Jake Matthews, Deion Jones, Grady Jarrett and Calvin Ridley. They wonder if several of those players will get traded.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.