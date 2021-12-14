Playoffs LISTEN: What Can Falcons Learn From Win vs. Panthers?

Locked On Falcons: Most Complete Game to Date in the Must-Win Over the Panthers

After a 29-21 win for the Atlanta Falcons on the road against the Carolina Panthers, the team's outlook is bright heading into the final four games of the season.

There's still a lot of work to do, but the Falcons are tied for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

However, if the Falcons play like they did against the Panthers for the rest of the season, they will have a good chance to make the playoffs. The team ran for 128 yards, threw for 190 yards and forced three turnovers, including one that turned into a touchdown.

The Falcons won the game in all three phases, which is a huge confidence boost for a team that could barely put up points less than a month ago.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Falcons' 29-21 win over the Panthers in Week 14, and discusses whether this was the team's most complete performance to date in 2021.

He summarizes the highs and lows of the game, including the multiple takeaways and the Falcons success on the ground.

He then hands out grades for the offense, defense and special teams to discuss if this was the best game the defense has played to date and the most complete game of the Falcons' 2021 season.

He then discusses the challenges facing the team next week when they face the San Francisco 49ers in another "must-win" game in Week 15 to stay in control of their playoff destiny.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.