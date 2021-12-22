Falcons LISTEN: Playoff Hopes Bleak; Goals in Last 3 Games?

Locked On Falcons: What's Left For the Falcons to Play For in 2021?

With the Atlanta Falcons' playoff chances decreasing from 12 percent to two percent following their Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the goals for the final three games of the season begin to shift.

While there are some fun achievements players can break, like Kyle Pitts chasing the all-time rookie receiving yard record for tight ends, it's important to gauge the value of some position groups, specifically the secondary and offensive line.

The secondary features young players like Jaylinn Hawkins and Richie Grant that can benefit from extended playing time down the stretch and can give them some momentum heading into next season.

The offensive line will also get their final chance to be evaluated. The O-line has been one of the most inconsistent position groups this season and could use some upgrades in the offseason. The question that can help get an answer over the last three weeks is which players need to stay and which ones need to go.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Dave Choate (The Falcoholic) to recap some positives from the Falcons' Week 15 loss to the 49ers before discussing what's left for the team to play for this season and how to evaluate and improve their offensive line and defense.

They discuss the play of wide receiver Russell Gage and special teams among the few bright spots against the 49ers, before discussing if the recent poor performances of the Falcons offensive line is more meaningful to evaluating the unit, and then debate whether the Falcons defense should be rebuilt front-to-back or back-to-front.

Then Dave shares what he thinks matters for the Falcons during the remainder of the 2021 season.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons."