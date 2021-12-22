Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons LISTEN: Playoff Hopes Bleak; What Are Atlanta's Goals in Last Three Games?

    Locked On Falcons: What's Left For the Falcons to Play For in 2021?
    Author:

    With the Atlanta Falcons' playoff chances decreasing from 12 percent to two percent following their Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the goals for the final three games of the season begin to shift.

    While there are some fun achievements players can break, like Kyle Pitts chasing the all-time rookie receiving yard record for tight ends, it's important to gauge the value of some position groups, specifically the secondary and offensive line.

    The secondary features young players like Jaylinn Hawkins and Richie Grant that can benefit from extended playing time down the stretch and can give them some momentum heading into next season.

    The offensive line will also get their final chance to be evaluated. The O-line has been one of the most inconsistent position groups this season and could use some upgrades in the offseason. The question that can help get an answer over the last three weeks is which players need to stay and which ones need to go.

    Recommended Articles

    30798839-FBDD-4BDD-B5E8-69C975106DA4
    Play

    Falcons LISTEN: Playoff Hopes Bleak; Goals in Last 3 Games?

    Locked On Falcons: What's Left For the Falcons to Play For in 2021?

    44 seconds ago
    Kyle Hamilton Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    Play

    Updated NFL Draft Order: Where are Falcons Picking?

    Where are the Atlanta Falcons picking in the NFL Draft? Where will they finish? Who will be available? We dive in.

    3 hours ago
    Shawn Williams signed by Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Falcons Sign Former UGA Star to Roster

    The Atlanta Falcons have signed former UGA star Shawn Williams to the active roster.

    19 hours ago

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Dave Choate (The Falcoholic) to recap some positives from the Falcons' Week 15 loss to the 49ers before discussing what's left for the team to play for this season and how to evaluate and improve their offensive line and defense.

    They discuss the play of wide receiver Russell Gage and special teams among the few bright spots against the 49ers, before discussing if the recent poor performances of the Falcons offensive line is more meaningful to evaluating the unit, and then debate whether the Falcons defense should be rebuilt front-to-back or back-to-front. 

    Then Dave shares what he thinks matters for the Falcons during the remainder of the 2021 season.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    30798839-FBDD-4BDD-B5E8-69C975106DA4
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Playoff Hopes Bleak; Goals in Last 3 Games?

    44 seconds ago
    Kyle Hamilton Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    News

    Updated NFL Draft Order: Where are Falcons Picking?

    3 hours ago
    Shawn Williams signed by Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons Sign Former UGA Star to Roster

    19 hours ago
    pitts dit
    News

    Kyle Pitts Chasing Mike Ditka NFL Rookie Record

    23 hours ago
    AJ Terrell vs Jags
    News

    PFF Makes Big A.J. Terrell Claim

    Dec 21, 2021
    Matt Ryan hit 49ers
    News

    LISTEN: Are Falcons Playoff Hopes Gone?

    Dec 21, 2021
    Kaleb McGary gives up Sack
    News

    Does Coach Protect Falcons O-Line Better Than It Protects Ryan?

    Dec 21, 2021
    1DF92959-B265-4AFA-AD83-BB94A5F3BEDC
    News

    Do The Math: How Can Falcons Still Make Playoffs?

    Dec 20, 2021