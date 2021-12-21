Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    LISTEN: Are Falcons Playoff Hopes Gone?

    Locked On Falcons: What did 31-13 loss to 49ers do to Atlanta's postseason chances?
    Author:

    Heading into last weekend, the Atlanta Falcons had a 12 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight's NFL predictions.

    However, following a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, the team's chances of making the playoffs have plummeted to just 2 percent.

    Despite sitting at 6-8, one game back of the seventh seed, the Falcons must find a way to surpass the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles.

    The Falcons have no more room for error. They have to win out, beating the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Saints to have a chance at the postseason. And considering how the Falcons played this weekend in Santa Clara, it's becoming clear that the playoffs might be too lofty of a goal for this team in 2021.

    Recommended Articles

    Matt Ryan hit 49ers
    Play

    LISTEN: Are Falcons Playoff Hopes Gone?

    Locked On Falcons: What did 31-13 loss to 49ers do to Atlanta's postseason chances?

    just now
    Kaleb McGary gives up Sack
    Play

    Does Coach Protect Falcons O-Line Better Than It Protects Ryan?

    After an abysmal performance against the 49ers, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith protects his offensive line.

    1 hour ago
    1DF92959-B265-4AFA-AD83-BB94A5F3BEDC
    Play

    Do The Math: How Can Falcons Still Make Playoffs?

    The Atlanta Falcons must win the rest of their games to have a chance at making the 2021 NFL postseason.

    22 hours ago

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Falcons' disappointing loss to the 49ers in Week 15.

    He summarizes the highs and lows of the game, including the promising early start and red-zone struggles. 

    He grades the offense, defense and special teams before discussing whether this game embodies Arthur Smith's first year as a coach in Atlanta, and if the team will show up for the remainder of the season now that its playoff hopes are dashed.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    Matt Ryan hit 49ers
    News

    LISTEN: Are Falcons Playoff Hopes Gone?

    just now
    Kaleb McGary gives up Sack
    News

    Does Coach Protect Falcons O-Line Better Than It Protects Ryan?

    1 hour ago
    1DF92959-B265-4AFA-AD83-BB94A5F3BEDC
    News

    Do The Math: How Can Falcons Still Make Playoffs?

    22 hours ago
    Matt Ryan hit 49ers
    News

    Ryan on Red Zone: 'We Have to be Better'

    22 hours ago
    37D99BFB-D876-4B8A-9567-DB45A432760A
    News

    Arthur Smith Defends Red-Zone Play Calling

    Dec 20, 2021
    8B73B8CA-4567-492D-B607-DFA6FF732266
    News

    Falcons' Playoff Hopes Take Hit

    Dec 19, 2021
    37D99BFB-D876-4B8A-9567-DB45A432760A
    News

    Falcons Strike Out In Red Zone Against 49ers

    Dec 19, 2021
    04E21370-C5FA-428D-9247-C5C8B45FD909
    News

    Falcons Miss Early Opportunities in 31-13 Loss To 49ers

    Dec 19, 2021