LISTEN: Are Falcons Playoff Hopes Gone?

Locked On Falcons: What did 31-13 loss to 49ers do to Atlanta's postseason chances?

Heading into last weekend, the Atlanta Falcons had a 12 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight's NFL predictions.

However, following a 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, the team's chances of making the playoffs have plummeted to just 2 percent.

Despite sitting at 6-8, one game back of the seventh seed, the Falcons must find a way to surpass the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Falcons have no more room for error. They have to win out, beating the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Saints to have a chance at the postseason. And considering how the Falcons played this weekend in Santa Clara, it's becoming clear that the playoffs might be too lofty of a goal for this team in 2021.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Falcons' disappointing loss to the 49ers in Week 15.

He summarizes the highs and lows of the game, including the promising early start and red-zone struggles.

He grades the offense, defense and special teams before discussing whether this game embodies Arthur Smith's first year as a coach in Atlanta, and if the team will show up for the remainder of the season now that its playoff hopes are dashed.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.