Falcons LISTEN: Playing Spoiler to Rival Saints?

While the Atlanta Falcons (9-7) had their playoff hopes killed last week against the Buffalo Bills, they still have something small to play for in Sunday's season finale.

They have the ability to send their biggest rival to the couch for the offseason.

The New Orleans Saints (8-8) enter Week 18 with a chance to make the playoffs if they win and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) lose to the Los Angeles Rams (12-4). The Falcons pulled out a win in New Orleans against the Saints in Week 9 and are seeking the first season sweep since the 2016 season.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Ross Jackson (Locked On Saints) for a crossover to preview the Week 18 matchup between the Falcons and Saints.

They discuss whether or not the Falcons can take down the Saints in a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive, as well as the impact of potential injuries to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and Saints offensive linemen on both offenses.

They look at key matchups, such as the battle between Kaleb McGary and Cameron Jordan, Alvin Kamara versus Deion Jones, and A.J. Terrell against Marquez Callaway. They break down what a win would look like for both teams, discussing whether either team will be able to control the game with their ground game and start faster.

