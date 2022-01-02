Falcons Eliminated From NFC Playoff Hunt

The Atlanta Falcons lost their ninth game of the 2021 season in Week 17.

The afternoon started well. Behind a 13-point second quarter, the Atlanta Falcons led the Buffalo Bills at halftime.

As did the Washington Football Team against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons needed a win and an Eagles loss in the early window Sunday to stay alive in the NFC playoff race.

But as it turned out, neither result happened. In Buffalo, the Bills finally figured out they only needed to keep the ball on the ground and ran away in the second half to beat the Falcons, 29-15.

With the loss, Atlanta dropped to 7-9. Despite the brand-new Week 18 still remaining, the Falcons have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Behind three interceptions and a safety, the Falcons led 15-14 with 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. But at that point, the Bills simplified their offensive attack. They attempted only six passes in the second half.

A lot of the running came from quarterback Josh Allen, as he finished with 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Devin Singletary dominated on the ground as well, leading the Bills with 110 rushing yards on 23 carries. He also scored two touchdowns.

The Bills ran for 233 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per rush. That's the most rushing yards the Falcons, who also allowed the Carolina Panthers to run for 200-plus yards in Week 8, have yielded this season.

Before the final Buffalo kneel downs, the Bills were averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

The run defense spoiled a tremendous first half from the Atlanta secondary. Duron Harmon intercepted Allen in the end zone to keep the Falcons out of a bigger hole in the second quarter.

Cornerback AJ Terrell then intercepted Allen to give Atlanta another possession just before halftime.

Linebacker Foye Oluokun, who made the key pick last week to secure the victory against the Detroit Lions, intercepted Allen on the first possession of the third quarter.

Running back Mike Davis and tight end Kyle Pitts made big plays during the second-quarter surge. Davis rushed for his third touchdown of the season, and Pitts hauled in a season-long 61-yard catch.

With 69 receiving yards, Pitts broke the Falcons' single-season rookie receiving record.

But Pitts was limited in the second half because of a hamstring injury. Without him at full strength, the Falcons posted under 10 yards of offense in the third quarter.

Despite the great second quarter, the Falcons still missed opportunities in the first half and early in the third quarter to have more than a one-point lead.

The Falcons recorded a safety on a botched Buffalo punt return. The Bills fumbled the punt but recovered it in the end zone. While that was a safety and the Falcons got the ball back immediately, had Atlanta recovered the fumble, it would have been a touchdown and five more points.

Following the third Allen interception, the Falcons took over at the Buffalo 25-yard line. But Atlanta was unable to extend its lead after losing seven yards on the drive. Out of field goal range in the bad weather conditions, the Falcons punted.

The Bills emphasized their running game from that point forward.

Any chance of an Atlanta comeback ended, ironically, when Matt Ryan scored a fourth-quarter touchdown. Ryan appeared to score on a seven-yard scramble, and after the touchdown, officials called him for a taunting penalty.

But upon review, Ryan's knee was ruled down at the 1-yard line. With the application of the 15-yard taunting penalty, the Falcons' next play was third-and-goal at the Buffalo 16-yard line. Two incompletions on the next two plays led to a turnover on downs.

With the loss, the Falcons will finish with a losing record for the fourth straight season. They will conclude the 2021 season next week at home against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).