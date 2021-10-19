LISTEN: Will Calvin Ridley's Return Jump-Start Falcons Offense?

Locked On Falcons: Calvin Ridley In, Kaleb McGary Out For the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7

The Atlanta Falcons had their backs against the wall at the receiver position during their Week 5 win in London against the New York Jets.

Without wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, quarterback Matt Ryan was forced to rely on other pass catchers, including rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Ridley's absence helped get Pitts involved more in the passing game, which resulted in the fourth overall pick's first NFL touchdown.

As Ridley returns to practice and is expected to suit up against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, people are beginning to speculate whether Pitts will see the same volume as he did before the bye week.

If the offense can find a way to incorporate both Pitts and Ridley as complements to one another, the Falcons' offense is about to get a whole lot scarier.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman discusses the news that Ridley is set to return to practice while offensive tackle Kaleb McGary will miss time due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

He breaks down the importance of the Falcons getting more out of Ridley this year and ways in which Arthur Smith can better feature a receiver with the former's skillset. Then, he looks at who is the team's top candidate to potentially replace McGary at right tackle: rookie guard Jalen Mayfield or veteran tackle Jason Spriggs?

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.