Rookie TE Kyle Pitts scores first NFL TD

The No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft finally found the end zone in his fifth NFL game.

At the University of Florida, it took tight end Kyle Pitts three games to score a touchdown. It took him five to score his first NFL touchdown.

On the second offensive drive of the game for the Falcons, Pitts found himself in a very favorable matchup -- lined up one-on-one against defensive end John Franklin-Myers in a goal-to-go situation.

Fortunately for Atlanta, Matt Ryan found him too.

On the 10-play drive that ended in Pitts' first NFL touchdown grab, the rookie tight end also had an 18-yard reception. Pitts finished the first quarter with four catches for 36 yards, leading the Falcons in receiving.

With Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage both out in Week 5, the Falcons could really use a lot of production from Pitts in London. If the Jets continue to try and guard Pitts with defensive linemen, the Falcons may very well get a huge day from their rookie tight end.

READ MORE: Grady Jarrett Praises Falcons LB: NFL, ‘Take Notice!’

The Falcons drafted Pitts at fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the first player not a quarterback selected.

He caught 12 touchdowns in just eight games with the Gators last season. The Falcons obviously hope to get similar production from him in 2021 and his NFL career.

Pitts finished his tenure at Florida with 100 receptions, 1,492 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

READ MORE: Can Falcons Top Jets without Key Players?

Through the first four weeks of the season, Pitts has 15 catches and 189 receiving yards. He's third on the team in receiving yards and fourth in receptions.