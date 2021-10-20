LISTEN: How Can Falcons' Offense Become Elite?

Locked On Falcons: Evolution of the Atlanta Falcons Passing Game: How to Build a High-Powered Offense

The Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of the pack compared to all NFL offenses, but it wasn't always that way.

Just five years ago, Matt Ryan led an offense that awarded him with the league's Most Valuable Player award. Obviously, things have changed since 2016.

But what do the Falcons need to do to get back to that level on the offensive side of the ball?

The team has some of the right pieces in place to become an elite offense once again. Tight end Kyle Pitts is an important part of the team moving forward, and if Calvin Ridley can regain his 2020 form, he can also be part of the solution.

The jury is out on whether Ryan can be under center when the offense becomes elite again, but in order for the offense to improve, the quarterback play needs to upgrade.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman breaks down the importance of the Falcons evolving their offense towards being more explosive this season and in the years to come.

First, he looks at the last decade of Super Bowl contenders to see the correlation between success and offensive production, and breaks down how successful offenses are also explosive.

Then, he looks at where the Falcons figure in terms of explosiveness and some of the factors holding back the team before diving into ways they can resolve this problem, and how it could lead to not only more offensive production in the air, but also on the ground.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.