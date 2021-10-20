    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    LISTEN: How Can Falcons' Offense Become Elite?

    Locked On Falcons: Evolution of the Atlanta Falcons Passing Game: How to Build a High-Powered Offense
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of the pack compared to all NFL offenses, but it wasn't always that way.

    Just five years ago, Matt Ryan led an offense that awarded him with the league's Most Valuable Player award. Obviously, things have changed since 2016.

    But what do the Falcons need to do to get back to that level on the offensive side of the ball?

    The team has some of the right pieces in place to become an elite offense once again. Tight end Kyle Pitts is an important part of the team moving forward, and if Calvin Ridley can regain his 2020 form, he can also be part of the solution.

    The jury is out on whether Ryan can be under center when the offense becomes elite again, but in order for the offense to improve, the quarterback play needs to upgrade.

    Recommended Articles

    Matt Ryan in London vs. New York Jets 5,000 completions
    Play

    LISTEN: How Can Falcons' Offense Become Elite?

    Locked On Falcons: Evolution of the Atlanta Falcons Passing Game: How to Build a High-Powered Offense

    1 minute ago
    Jordan Davis UGA Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    Play

    Falcons Go Big on DL in Latest Mock Draft

    The Atlanta Falcons go BIG on the defensive line with a Georgia Bulldog in latest Mock Draft from PFF.

    20 minutes ago
    Jason Spriggs Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    New Depth Chart Hints at Falcons Line Changes

    The Atlanta Falcons have updated their depth chart, and it gives a hint at who will start at right tackle against the Dolphins.

    3 hours ago

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman breaks down the importance of the Falcons evolving their offense towards being more explosive this season and in the years to come.

    First, he looks at the last decade of Super Bowl contenders to see the correlation between success and offensive production, and breaks down how successful offenses are also explosive. 

    Then, he looks at where the Falcons figure in terms of explosiveness and some of the factors holding back the team before diving into ways they can resolve this problem, and how it could lead to not only more offensive production in the air, but also on the ground.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    Matt Ryan in London vs. New York Jets 5,000 completions
    News

    LISTEN: How Can Falcons' Offense Become Elite?

    1 minute ago
    Jordan Davis UGA Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    News

    Falcons Go Big on DL in Latest Mock Draft

    20 minutes ago
    Jason Spriggs Atlanta Falcons
    News

    New Depth Chart Hints at Falcons Line Changes

    3 hours ago
    Damontae Kazee Dallas Cowboys former Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Former Falcon Damontae Kazee Arrested in Dallas

    13 hours ago
    Calvin Ridley Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    LISTEN: Will Calvin Ridley's Return Jump-Start Falcons Offense?

    21 hours ago
    Kyle Pitts in London vs. Jets
    News

    Coach Smith on Falcons Rookies: 'The Longest Year’

    23 hours ago
    Julio Jones ruled out of Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
    News

    Former Falcons and Titans WR Julio Jones Injured vs. Bills, Twitter Reacts

    Oct 19, 2021
    wr thomas rid
    News

    Will Falcons Have to Deal With Saints WR Thomas' Comeback?

    Oct 19, 2021