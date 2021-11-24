LISTEN: Can Falcons Bounce Back vs. Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars?

Locked On Falcons: Can the Falcons get right against Jaguars? Week 12 Crossover Preview with Locked On Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons need to bounce back this week.

After getting outscored 68-3 in two horrible losses, a win is needed in order to salvage any hopes of making the postseason.

Luckily for the Falcons, the Jacksonville Jaguars are a beatable opponent, but one that shouldn't be overlooked. Atlanta (4-6) is at Jacksonville (2-8) on Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has not progressed as quickly as many perceived, but he has shown flashes of why the Jags took him with the top overall pick.

Lawrence has thrown for less than 200 yards in each of the last three games and hasn't thrown a touchdown, which bodes will fo the Falcons defense.

With the Atlanta offense struggling the past two games, the defense will need to take over and create short fields for Matt Ryan to operate if the Falcons hope to get back in the win column.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Tony Wiggins (Locked On Jaguars) to preview the Week 12 matchup between the Falcons and Jaguars.

They discuss what’s at stake for both teams entering the weekend, and if either team can get its season back on track after recent struggles.

Later, they go over Lawrence’s development and whether he’s being held back by the disarray in the Urban Meyer-led coaching staff.

They also chop up Arthur Smith’s first year as the Falcons coach, the Falcons’ talent level, Calvin Ridley’s possible return and whether the team has buyer’s remorse over selecting Kyle Pitts instead of quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.