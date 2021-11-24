Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    LISTEN: Can Falcons Bounce Back vs. Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars?

    Locked On Falcons: Can the Falcons get right against Jaguars? Week 12 Crossover Preview with Locked On Jaguars
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons need to bounce back this week.

    After getting outscored 68-3 in two horrible losses, a win is needed in order to salvage any hopes of making the postseason.

    Luckily for the Falcons, the Jacksonville Jaguars are a beatable opponent, but one that shouldn't be overlooked. Atlanta (4-6) is at Jacksonville (2-8) on Sunday.

    Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has not progressed as quickly as many perceived, but he has shown flashes of why the Jags took him with the top overall pick.

    Lawrence has thrown for less than 200 yards in each of the last three games and hasn't thrown a touchdown, which bodes will fo the Falcons defense.

    With the Atlanta offense struggling the past two games, the defense will need to take over and create short fields for Matt Ryan to operate if the Falcons hope to get back in the win column.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17207846
    Play

    LISTEN: Can Falcons Bounce Back vs. Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars?

    Locked On Falcons: Can the Falcons get right against Jaguars? Week 12 Crossover Preview with Locked On Jaguars

    1 minute ago
    Arthur Smith Urban Meyer
    Play

    Falcons at Jaguars: How to Watch, Latest Lines, Prediction

    How to watch, livestream the Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, plus latest lines and prediction.

    1 hour ago
    pitts ne
    Play

    LISTEN: What Did Mic'd Up Falcons Rookie TE Kyle Pitts Say to Patriots?

    Kyle Pitts was the subject of the NFL's latest episode of "Mic'd Up"

    15 minutes ago

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Tony Wiggins (Locked On Jaguars) to preview the Week 12 matchup between the Falcons and Jaguars.

    They discuss what’s at stake for both teams entering the weekend, and if either team can get its season back on track after recent struggles. 

    Later, they go over Lawrence’s development and whether he’s being held back by the disarray in the Urban Meyer-led coaching staff. 

    They also chop up Arthur Smith’s first year as the Falcons coach, the Falcons’ talent level, Calvin Ridley’s possible return and whether the team has buyer’s remorse over selecting Kyle Pitts instead of quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    USATSI_17207846
    News

    LISTEN: Can Falcons Bounce Back vs. Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars?

    1 minute ago
    Arthur Smith Urban Meyer
    News

    Falcons at Jaguars: How to Watch, Latest Lines, Prediction

    1 hour ago
    pitts ne
    News

    LISTEN: What Did Mic'd Up Falcons Rookie TE Kyle Pitts Say to Patriots?

    15 minutes ago
    Thomas Morstead Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons Sign New Punter With Pro Bowl Background

    14 hours ago
    Phillip Lindsay Atlanta Falcons Free Agent Target
    News

    Should Falcons Claim Former Pro Bowl RB?

    16 hours ago
    jake matthews
    News

    LISTEN: How Can Falcons O-Line Be Fixed?

    20 hours ago
    ruan sits ne
    News

    Changes Coming in Falcons Offense?

    21 hours ago
    Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Will Calvin Ridley Ever Return?

    23 hours ago