Could Changes Be Coming on the Falcons' Offensive Line?

The Atlanta Falcons offensive line has been dreadful the last two weeks. Could there be changes coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

The Atlanta Falcons travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and they're taking one of the league's worst offensive lines with them.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has made a habit early in his tenure to protect individuals, but he won't rule out changes against the Jaguars.

When asked about the problems the offensive line has had in recent blowout losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, he blamed difficult situational football, even if it was the offensive line that put the offense in difficult situations.

"Well, I think a lot of it, we became obvious," said Smith. "There are several factors to it, but if we can stay balanced and stay on track, it certainly makes the job of the offensive line easier."

"f you go back and look at the history of the run and shoot offenses that put up prolific numbers, I don't have the stat off the top my head, but I know this is always ironic, you know talking to Mike Munchak and Bruce Matthews, you go back to the run and shoot years, they gave up – you’re talking about Hall of Fame linemen they had inside – and they gave up high volume sack numbers."

Just the number of drop back attempts. So that's one factor. Some of it may be the [personnel] matchup too."

"We've got to play smarter."

"We've got to a better job in the run game, become more efficient."

"So, there's several factors it's never just one thing. If you're giving them too many shots on goal, playing the odds, that's another part that leads to more sacks.”

Pro Football Focus had offensive linemen as their three worst performers last week against the Patriots, left guard Jalen Mayfield, center Matt Hennessy, and right tackle Kaleb McGary.

Backup right tackle Jason Spriggs performed admirably in a spot start in a win against the Miami Dolphins. Could there be other options for change on the offensive line? Smith wouldn't rule it out.

“We’re going to see how the week plays out," said Smith.

"Everything’s on the table."

After getting beat by a combined 68-3 the last two weeks, everything needs to be on the table. A shake-up on the offensive line would be welcome against the 2-7 Jaguars on Sunday.