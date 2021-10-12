LISTEN: What Role Best Fits Rookie Richie Grant?

Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts enjoyed his best career game in London over the weekend, but another rookie also played some of the best football in his young career.

Defensive back Richie Grant, who the team selected with the 35th overall pick, played 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps. It's the first time Grant has lined up on defense since playing six snaps in Week 1.

Grant did not disappoint. He racked up three tackles and a pass defensed in the 27-20 win over the New York Jets.

The Falcons' secondary has taken several hits over the first five weeks, with safety Erik Harris and cornerback Avery Williams missing time and losing Isaiah Oliver for the season.

Coach Arthur Smith's approach with rookies has been extremely conservative, as seen with Pitts and Grant. But last week there was a willingness to take the young players out of the bubble wrap and let them loose.

