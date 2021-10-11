LISTEN: What Can Falcons Expect from Kyle Pitts Moving Forward?

Locked On Falcons: Kyle Pitts Shines in Falcons 27-20 Week 5 Win Over the Jets in London

It might have taken five games, but rookie tight end Kyle Pitts proved why the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the fourth overall pick last April.

Pitts recorded career-highs with nine receptions, 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the New York Jets in London. He benefitted from the Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage's absences, which explains the increase in targets.

But after his breakout, will Pitts continue to get those opportunities when his teammates return?

With limited resources, quarterback Matt Ryan was forced to trust his rookie and consistently look his way. A performance like Pitts' should earn him some confidence from the veteran quarterback.

If Pitts can continue this trajectory, the sky is the limit. Better late than never.

