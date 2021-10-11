    • October 11, 2021
    LISTEN: What Can Falcons Expect from Kyle Pitts Moving Forward?

    Locked On Falcons: Kyle Pitts Shines in Falcons 27-20 Week 5 Win Over the Jets in London
    Author:

    It might have taken five games, but rookie tight end Kyle Pitts proved why the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the fourth overall pick last April.

    Pitts recorded career-highs with nine receptions, 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the New York Jets in London. He benefitted from the Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage's absences, which explains the increase in targets.

    But after his breakout, will Pitts continue to get those opportunities when his teammates return?

    With limited resources, quarterback Matt Ryan was forced to trust his rookie and consistently look his way. A performance like Pitts' should earn him some confidence from the veteran quarterback.

    If Pitts can continue this trajectory, the sky is the limit. Better late than never.

    READ MORE: London Calling: Atlanta Falcons 27, Jets 20 - 'Psych Job'

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Atlanta Falcons' 27-20 Week 5 win over the New York Jets in London.

    He breaks down the highs and lows of the game, the Jets' near-comeback, and the Falcons prevailing thanks to big performances from Ryan and Pitts.

    He outlines which unit shined the most, the offense, defense or special teams, before praising Falcons head coach Arthur Smith's game plan to give the Falcons their first-ever win overseas in London.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

