LISTEN: Will Falcons Sell At Trade Deadline?

The NFL's trade deadline is a little more than two weeks away, and the Atlanta Falcons are in a bit of a pickle.

Standing at 2-3 into their bye week, it will be difficult to make the playoffs, but it is also hard to rule this team out of contention completely as one win could catapult this team close to a Wild Card spot.

That being said, the Falcons do have a couple of trade options at their disposal should the team choose to go down that route.

On the defensive side of the ball, outside linebacker Dante Fowler is no stranger to a mid-season trade. In 2018, the Jacksonville Jaguars dealt him to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of picks. Fowler has recorded 12 tackles in five games, but can still provide a ton of value to teams looking for a pass rusher.

Trading Fowler would allow promising rookie Adetokunbo Ogundeji some more reps on the outside and would put another pick in the arsenal for future drafts.

On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Hayden Hurst comes to mind as a potential trade target. The undefeated Arizona Cardinals are looking for tight end help after incumbent starter Maxx Williams went down with a season-ending knee injury. Hurst is a free agent following the season and shipping him out would free up more targets for emerging rookie Kyle Pitts.

