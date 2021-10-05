Flurry of Moves Shakes up Falcons' Depth Chart

The Atlanta Falcons were busy on Tuesday afternoon with a flurry of moves that shook up the depth chart on defense and special teams.
Cornerback Isaiah Oliver was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Oliver had an MRI on Monday on the knee injured on Sunday against the Washington Football Team, but the results haven't been made public. He'll miss at least three games pending the results of the MRI.
It's a real blow for the fourth-year defensive back out of Colorado; he was playing the best football of his career as a nickelback.
When A.J. Terrell was out with a concussion two weeks ago against the New York Giants, the logical move would have been to move Oliver into his spot.
Because he's been so good at nickelback, T.J. Green replaced Terrell, and Oliver ended up the highest graded defensive player for the Falcons in the 17-14 win in his now preferred position.
With a negative MRI, Oliver would be eligible to return on November 7th against the New Orleans Saints. A bye week is included in the next three games, so he'll have an extra week of recovery as he misses three games.
Rookie cornerback Avery Williams could be an internal candidate to replace Oliver. He saw time at nickleback after Oliver's initial injury.
Punter Cameron Nizialek was another redemption story lost to injury against Washington. Nizialek had a costly shanked punt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, but bounced back against the Giants with six punts for an impressive 47.3 yard average including three punts inside the 20.
Nizialek was off to a good start against Washington with two punts averaging 48.5 yards, but he clutched his hamstring after a kickoff and will now miss at least three games while he recovers.
Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt was signed to the practice squad following Nizialek's struggles against Tampa Bay, and he was promoted to the active roster on Tuesday.
While Colquitt for Nizialek was a like for like swap, the Falcons went in a different direction to fill Oliver's roster spot.
Big nose guard Mike Pennel was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. The Falcons have been crying out for more size on the defensive line in defensive coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 scheme, and Pennel bring size.
He's listed at 6'4 and 340 pounds. The seven-year veteran spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs playing in 22 games.
Ironically, Pennel's most productive season was in 2017 with this week's opponent, the Jets. He had 35 tackles, playing in all 16 games with three starts for New York.
Colquitt and Pennel were replaced on the practice squad by kicker Elliot Fry and safety Shawn Williams.
Fry played four years with the South Carolina Gamecocks and finished his career as their all-time leading scorer.
Shawn Williams was a star at the University of Georgia and has spent the past eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
He was a full-time starter in Cincinnati in 2018 and 2019, totaling over 100 tackles in each season, but his playing time fell off in 2020. He wasn't a starter and finished the season with just 16 tackles.
The new additions to the team have shaken up Atlanta's depth chart as the Falcons head to London on Thursday in preparation for Sunday's game against the Jets.
OFFENSE
Updated Atlanta Falcons depth chart after six roster moves on Tuesday.
|POS
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
WR
Calvin Ridley
Tajae Sharpe -or- Christian Blake
TE
Kyle Pitts
Lee Smith
LT
Jake Matthews
Jason Spriggs
LG
Jalen Mayfield
Drew Dalman
Colby Gossett
C
Matt Hennessy
Drew Dalman
RG
Chris Lindstrom
Drew Dalman
RT
Kaleb McGary
Jason Spriggs
TE
Hayden Hurst
Keith Smith
Parker Hesse
WR
Russell Gage
Olamide Zaccheaus
Frank Darby
RB
Mike Davis
Cordarrelle Patterson
Wayne Gallman
WR
Matt Ryan
Josh Rosen
Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
|POS
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
DL
Grady Jarrett
Marlon Davidson
DL
Tyeler Davison
Ta'Quon Graham
DL
Jonathan Bullard
Mike Pennel
John Cominsky
OLB
Steven Means
Brandon Copeland -or- Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB
Deion Jones
Mykal Walker
LB
Foye Oluokun
Dorian Etheridge
OLB
Dante Fowler
Adetokunbo Ogundeji
CB
A.J. Terrell
T.J. Green
Darren Hall
S
Erik Harris
Jaylinn Hawkins
S
Duron Harmon
Richie Grant
CB
Fabian Moreau
Avery Williams
SPECIAL TEAMS
|POS
|Starter
Kicker
Younghoe Koo
Punter
Dustin Colquitt
Long Snapper
Josh Harris
Holder
Dustin Colquitt
Punt Returner
Avery Williams
KickReturner
Cordarrelle Patterson