Falcons Make Moves, Get Terrell Injury Update

Atlanta Falcons release an offensive lineman that had been with the team all season.

The Atlanta Falcons have made a pair of roster moves ahead of their game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons released offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil from the practice squad, and in a corresponding move have re-signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad.

Neuzil was a second-team All-American by the Sporting News coming out of Appalachian State. Neuzil was on the initial practice squad released by Atlanta in September before the season started.

Several players, including Fry, have bounced on and off the practice squad, so it wouldn't be a total surprise to see the lineman return.

Fry was originally signed to the practice squad in September. This is the third time already this season he has been signed by the Falcons.

Fry played four years with the South Carolina Gamecocks and finished his career as their all-time leading scorer.

In other news, star cornerback A.J. Terrell was a full participant at Thursday's practice, and Atlanta confirmed that both he and rookie Avery Williams were full participants on Friday.

Terrell and Williams were the only players listed on the Falcons' injury report, while Panthers' defensive end Darryl Johnson didn't participate. Cornerback CJ Henderson, linebacker Shaq Thompson, wide receiver Terrace Marshall, and center Matt Paradis were all listed as limited on Friday.

The Falcons look to push their record to 4-3 against the Panthers on Sunday. Carolina has lost four in a row, while Atlanta has won three of four. Atlanta is a three-point favorite with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium