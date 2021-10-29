Falcons Make Moves, Get Terrell Injury Update

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Falcons Make 2 Roster Moves, Get A.J. Terrell Injury Update

    Atlanta Falcons release an offensive lineman that had been with the team all season.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons have made a pair of roster moves ahead of their game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

    The Falcons released offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil from the practice squad, and in a corresponding move have re-signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad.

    Neuzil was a second-team All-American by the Sporting News coming out of Appalachian State. Neuzil was on the initial practice squad released by Atlanta in September before the season started.

    Several players, including Fry, have bounced on and off the practice squad, so it wouldn't be a total surprise to see the lineman return.

    Fry was originally signed to the practice squad in September. This is the third time already this season he has been signed by the Falcons.

    Fry played four years with the South Carolina Gamecocks and finished his career as their all-time leading scorer.

    In other news, star cornerback A.J. Terrell was a full participant at Thursday's practice, and Atlanta confirmed that both he and rookie Avery Williams were full participants on Friday.

    Terrell and Williams were the only players listed on the Falcons' injury report, while Panthers' defensive end Darryl Johnson didn't participate. Cornerback CJ Henderson, linebacker Shaq Thompson, wide receiver Terrace Marshall, and center Matt Paradis were all listed as limited on Friday.

    The Falcons look to push their record to 4-3 against the Panthers on Sunday. Carolina has lost four in a row, while Atlanta has won three of four. Atlanta is a three-point favorite with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

    Recommended Articles

    Ryan Neuzil Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Falcons Make Moves, Get Terrell Injury Update

    Atlanta Falcons released an offensive lineman that had been with the team all season.

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16561508_168388359_lowres (1)
    Play

    Falcons GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Climb Above .500 vs. Panthers?

    The Atlanta Falcons look for their third-straight win, hosing the spiraling Carolina Panthers in a NFC South Division battle.

    4 hours ago
    Dean Pees Rips Atlanta Reporter
    Play

    WATCH: Falcons Coach Rips Media on 'Pressure'

    Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was visibly frustrated when asked about generating more pressure on the quarterback.

    6 hours ago

    Ryan Neuzil Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons Make Moves, Get Terrell Injury Update

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16561508_168388359_lowres (1)
    News

    Falcons GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Climb Above .500 vs. Panthers?

    4 hours ago
    Dean Pees Rips Atlanta Reporter
    News

    WATCH: Falcons Coach Rips Media on 'Pressure'

    6 hours ago
    Matt Ryan Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports 2
    News

    Media's 'Best-Case Scenario' for Falcons is Bad - And Wrong

    7 hours ago
    Sam Darnold
    News

    LISTEN: Will Panthers QB Sam Darnold Bounce Back vs. Falcons?

    23 hours ago
    AJ-Terrell-Dale-Zanine-USA-
    News

    Falcons Injury Update: Good News on Key Player

    Oct 28, 2021
    Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons Sam Darnold Carolina Panthers
    News

    Panthers at Falcons: How to Watch (Another Win?)

    Oct 28, 2021
    Matt Ryan Laughs Remembering Asante Samuel and best Cornerbacks
    News

    Ryan Reveals: Best CBs He's Ever Faced

    Oct 28, 2021