Ryan on Red Zone: 'We Have to be Better'

Matt Ryan is frustrated with the Atlanta Falcons problems in the red zone, but remains diplomatic.

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the San Francisco 49ers 31-13 on Sunday, but they had their chances throughout the game to be more competitive.

Their deficiencies in the red zone and short yardage situation killed drives on more than one occasion.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, the most hit quarterback in the NFL, was sacked three times and hit 10 more. He was frustrated, but diplomatic when discussing the team's struggles.

"Yeah, we have to find a way to get in the end zone," said Ryan. "We had our chances. We moved the ball, we put ourselves in great position a handful of times. Special teams with the opening kickoff put us in a really good position."

"When you’re playing a good football team in an important game, you have to find ways to score and you have to take advantage of those opportunities. That’s something we have to be better at moving forward."

The Falcons faced seven plays where they needed just one yard for a first down or a touchdown and only converted once. The baseball equivalent of going one for seven with runners in scoring position.

"Got to be better," said Ryan "One of seven is not good enough. In those short-yardage situations where you just need a yard, we’ve got to find a way to really convert those at a high level. Good football teams do that, and we weren’t good enough at that today."

"I wish I had a better answer for you, but we have to be better."

Several times in short-yardage situations, the Falcons attempted to throw the ball. Typically the throw was after being thrown for a loss on a run play. Ryan thinks those plays factor into the decision making but won't make excuses for not executing.

"I suppose when you pound it, and it doesn't get, in it makes you reconsider what you're doing," said Ryan. "As a player I never overthink those things. Our responsibility is to make those plays come to life and make them work."

"I think we can, whether it is run or pass, collectively be better. There's no rule book on what you have to do in those situations."

"Whatever is called, we need to find a way to get it done."

The Falcons fell to 6-8 with the loss. Their slim chance of the playoffs fell to nearly none after losing to the 49ers. But they'll get a chance to get back on the win column against the suddenly resurgent Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Lions are 2-11-1 on the season, but they've won two of three including a comprehensive 30-12 win over the 10-4 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Falcons are 0-5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season. They have home games remaining against the Lions and the New Orleans Saints to avoid a winless season in Atlanta.