Falcons Miss Early Opportunities in 31-13 Loss To 49ers

Atlanta Falcons struggled mightily in the red zone against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15

The Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers could not have started any better for the Atlanta Falcons. San Francisco fumbled the opening kickoff of the game, giving the Falcons the ball for the first time at the 49ers 12-yard line.

But the Falcons wouldn't score, and the series would epitomize the afternoon for Atlanta.

The Falcons failed to score any points three times on possessions inside the San Francisco 10-yard line. Behind their red zone defense and a dominant running game, the 49ers cruised to a 31-13 victory against the Falcons.

Atlanta was unable to push the ball across the goal line on its first drive despite having a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. With the next four plays -- two runs and two passes -- the Falcons gained zero yards. Cordarrelle Patterson appeared to score on first-and-goal, but upon review the officials ruled he did not break the plane.

Atlanta turned the ball over on downs after quarterback Matt Ryan threw an incomplete pass to tight end Kyle Pitts on fourth down.

Not scoring on that drive appeared not to hurt the Falcons too badly when the defense forced a three-and-out. The 49ers punted inside their own end zone, and Atlanta's second drive started at the San Francisco 49-yard line.

But the Falcons again failed to score a touchdown, settling for a 48-yard field goal.

From that point on, San Francisco outgained Atlanta 389-245. The 49ers scored 31 of the final 41 points in the game, largely dominating the final three quarters, especially the second half.

Russell Gage scored Atlanta's lone touchdown with a 20-yard catch in the second quarter. But it came one play after the officials called a questionable roughing the passer penalty on 49ers defensive end Arden Key. If not for the penalty, which CBS officiating expert Gene Steratore described as a "tough call" for a defender, the Falcons would have settled for another Younghoe Koo field goal.

Even with the benefit of that call, the Falcons scored just one touchdown on five red zone trips -- three of which ended in turnovers on downs. Atlanta struggled to create more scoring chances because of the constant pressure San Francisco placed on Ryan. The 49ers posted three sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

A Nick Bosa sack on Atlanta's first third-down opportunity in the third quarter led to a fumble recovery for San Francisco. Not repeating Atlanta's first-quarter mistakes, San Francisco promptly took advantage of the takeaway with a four-play touchdown drive. The score put the Falcons in at least a two-score hole for the rest of the game.

In addition to allowing pressure on Ryan, the Atlanta offensive line was unable to create any running room. The Falcons rushed for 59 yards and 2.7 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, the 49ers had 162 rushing yards, averaging 5.1 yards per rush despite not having leading rusher Elijah Mitchell. Three different 49ers runners -- Jeff Wilson Jr., Deebo Samuel and Kyle Juszcyk -- scored touchdowns.

The Falcons hit on a few deep passes against the generous 49ers secondary. Gage burned defensive back Ambry Thomas on his touchdown reception as did Kyle Pitts on a 49-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Olamide Zaccheaus also had a 49-yard reception.

But three turnovers on downs in the red zone proved far too costly, especially with the 49ers averaging 7.1 yards per play.

With the loss, the Falcons dropped to 6-8 and 11th place in the NFC.

Next week, Atlanta will host the Detroit Lions on Dec. 26. Detroit shocked the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 on Sunday.