Sean Payton Returning to NFC South? Falcons Rival 'Eyeing' Former Saints Coach

Will Sean Payton come out of retirement to rejoin the NFC South?

When Sean Payton announced he was stepping away from the New Orleans Saints earlier this offseason, it seemed as if his infliction of pain onto the Atlanta Falcons was over.

But now ... that might not be the case.

According to a report, the Carolina Panthers are interested in making Payton their new head coach.

Writes Michael McCarthy: "The Panthers are eying coach Sean Payton, sources tell @FOS. After missing the playoffs four straight seasons, the Panthers might be willing to wait a year while the former Super Bowl-winning New Orleans coach.''

This would seemingly be a scenario that would unfold a year from now. Writes McCarthy: "There's a league-wide belief Matt Rhule is preparing to coach his final year in Carolina. The Panthers haven't been successful under his watch, and Carolina's front office may be looking for a change.''

Payton reportedly has TV offers from both Amazon and FOX. And next year? What if instead of having an offer from the Dallas Cowboys (where he's been widely rumored to have an offer from), he has an offer from Carolina? Would he take that job over others?

This is merely speculation at this point. Payton has not reported any mutual interest to coach the Panthers or any team in 2023.

Payton had a tremendous amount of success against the Falcons during his coaching career. He won 22 of 32 meetings during the 16 years as head coach.

Now, if he joins the Panthers, he would have another opportunity to lead his team to success against the Falcons.