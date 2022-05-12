Falcons Face NFC South Rival in Home Opener

The NFL's schedule is being released piece by piece.

As the NFL releases its schedule Thursday, a lot of games are revealed beforehand by a number of reporters around the league.

Saints vs. Falcons Saints vs. Falcons Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Saints vs. Falcons

According to the Saints News Network, New Orleans will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons to kick off the 2022 season.

It's also confirmed that the two teams will meet in New Orleans in Week 15.

The Saints and Falcons have had a tremendous history over their history and another chapter will be written to start the 2022 season.

The Falcons currently lead the all-time series 54-52, but that could change if the Saints sweep the two meetings this season.

Last year, the road team won each contest with the Falcons grabbing a 27-25 win in Week 9 and the Saints coming out on top 30-20 in Week 18, the final game of the season.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Jameis Winston Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Taysom Hill Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Alvin Kamara

The game could see the debut of quarterback Marcus Mariota for the Falcons. He would become the first quarterback not named Matt Ryan to start an opening game for the Falcons since 2007.

The Falcons will also hope to see their first-round pick, wide receiver Drake London, make his NFL debut.

Meanwhile, on the Saints side, the meeting sets the stage for defensive back Tyrann Mathieu to make his debut for his hometown team and for Jameis Winston to return after tearing his ACL back in October.

If the Falcons were to come out on top in Week 1, it would be the first season-opening victory since 2017 and first Week 1 win at home since 2015.