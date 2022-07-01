‘Shenanigans!’ Why’s Falcons Icon Michael Vick Being Sued for $1.2 Million?

Vick, 42, declared bankruptcy in the fallout of his conviction (and NFL suspension) for dogfighting.

With the passing of time, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has to many returned to his iconic status. But the all-time great Atlanta Falcons legend is back in the news now due to a new legal entanglement.

According to the Miami Herald, Vick is being sued for $1.2 million - the amount of a loan creditors claim has been unpaid. Per the report, the plaintiffs are looking to seize Vick’s assets in an effort to get their compensation.

Vick's attorney, Arthur Jones, told the Herald that Vick is aware of the lawsuit. Jones indicated that Vick intends to pay the debt, but also added that his side will nevertheless engage in "appropriate defenses."

“Michael Vick takes these matters seriously and is aware of the proceedings and will be sure that all parties who are entitled to receive payment will be paid,” Jones said. “However, usurious calculations which produce absurd results should not be countenanced by the courts of Florida. Therefore, all appropriate defenses will certainly be utilized.

“Further comment on any shenanigans which lead to situations like this may be made available at a later date.”

The “shenanigans” reference suggests that the lawsuit is demanding more than Vick owes.

Vick, 42, declared bankruptcy in the fallout of his conviction (and NFL suspension) for dogfighting. His return to the NFL led to his participation in the Pro Bowl and an NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. He’s also a prominent voice in the continuing support of the Falcons of today.