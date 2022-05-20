Michael Vick Returns: Falcons Icon To Play In New League

Michael Vick is suiting up for another round of professional football. He's returning - but it won't be as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons.

According to a report from Reuters, Vick will make his Fan Controlled Football debut on Saturday, May 28, which is the date of the league’s last regular-season games. He has not been assigned to a team as of this time.

Drafted No. 1 overall in the 2001 draft, Vick went on to play for six seasons for Falcons, putting the franchise back on the map. During his run, he would become the face of dual-threat quarterbacks while being named to three Pro Bowls.

Vick was suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He would spend two years in prison for his involvement in an illegal dogfighting ring held on his property before returning to the NFL as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vick spent fives seasons with the Eagles as a part-time and later full-fledge starter. For his efforts during a 10-6 season in 2010, he would earn Comeback Player of the Year honors. Vick then would become a viable backup for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring from the NFL in 2017.

For his career, Vick threw for 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns against 80 interceptions while completing 56.2 percent of his passers. He posted a passer raiting of 80.4 while also tacking on another 36 touchdowns with his legs.

Entering this season, Vick still holds the record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback with 6,109 yards. He also holds the record of average yards per rush attempt with 7.0 per play.

The Fan Controlled Football began last year and consists of eight teams entering its second season. The game is a 7-on-7 style approach and is played indoors on 50-yard field. Fans also are allowed to call plays in the games by voting on what they hope to see run, thus factoring into the league's name.

Vick will be the third prominent figure in sports to join the FCF League this upcoming season. Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel have played in the league and both are expected to suit up for a second stint.