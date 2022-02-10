Skip to main content

Then and Now: Falcons Entered 2021 with Better Super Bowl Odds than Bengals

Last September, Atlanta was considered by oddsmakers to have twice as good of a chance to make Super Bowl LVI as Cincinnati

Had you told us at the start of the 2021 season that we would finish with the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, we wouldn't have believed you.

Yet here we are.

Oddsmakers considered the Bengals as a long-shot afterthought to win the 2022 Super Bowl. Think about it, going into only his second year, quarterback Joe Burrow was coming off an ACL tear that was expected to limit him. Plus, in his first two seasons as head coach, Zac Taylor's record was 6-25-1.

Nothing to suggest a miracle run into February was afoot.

Before Week 1 they were sitting at 150-1 Super Bowl odds. So had you bet $10, you'd win $1,500 (if they win Sunday).

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17600414_168388359_lowres
Play

Then and Now: Falcons Entered 2021 with Better Super Bowl Odds than Bengals

Last September, Atlanta was considered by oddsmakers to have twice as good of a chance to make Super Bowl LVI as Cincinnati

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
4803C67B-30C9-43DE-BB5E-5E501A7A79AE
Play

2021 Re-Draft: Falcons Should've Taken Parsons Over Pitts?

With a season now in the books, would the Falcons do anything different in last year's draft? ESPN says yes.

14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
blank ryan
Play

Succession: Matt Ryan Future Revealed by Falcons Owner Arthur Blank

Says Blank: “In every organization, you have to figure out what a succession plan looks like. So, (the front office is) all focused on that question, including Matt.''

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The Rams, however, were a betting favorite at the start of the season, with preseason odds at 12-1, meaning had you bet $10, you'd win $120.

The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, were middle of the pack when it came to preseason odds at 80-1, almost twice as likely as the Bengals. A 7-10 regular season, of course, ended their playoff hopes

A.J. Terrell PFF All-Pro Pro Bowl Snub
17DEAC8B-687F-45A9-9F36-92F1173A171E
davis buff
pitts atl det
AJ Terrell vs Jags

Super Bowl LVI odds:

  • Spread: Los Angeles -4
  • Moneyline: Cincinnati +165; Los Angeles -200
  • Total: 48.5
  • Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: CIN 51%; LAR 49%
  • LAR: The Rams are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven playoff games as favorites
  • CIN: Bengals have covered in seven straight games
  • Game Info: Sunday Feb. 13, 2022 3:30 pm EST | NBC

With the Falcons out of the big game for 2022, we might as well look forward to 2023, and right now their odds are trending better. 

USATSI_17600414_168388359_lowres
News

Then and Now: Falcons Entered 2021 with Better Super Bowl Odds than Bengals

1 minute ago
4803C67B-30C9-43DE-BB5E-5E501A7A79AE
News

2021 Re-Draft: Falcons Should've Taken Parsons Over Pitts?

14 minutes ago
blank ryan
News

Succession: Matt Ryan Future Revealed by Falcons Owner Arthur Blank

2 hours ago
jermaine j
News

Which Draft Prospect Can Help Falcons Defense Improve in Year 2 of Pees?

3 hours ago
Falcons-Calvin-Ridley-Arthur-Blank-Calvin-Ridley-trade-rumors-Falcons-owner-Calvin-Ridley
News

Atlanta BREAKING: Calvin Ridley 'Fresh-Start' Trade Addressed by Falcons' Arthur Blank

7 hours ago
D26FDCE1-5F1E-4EDE-816B-A02449DC063D
News

NFL Announces Plan for Games in Germany & Mexico; Falcons Involved?

22 hours ago
USATSI_17467329
News

Could Tyler Linderbaum Fix Falcons' Offensive Line Problems?

23 hours ago
USATSI_17302860
News

Should Falcons Seek Pass-Rush Help with No. 8 Pick?

Feb 9, 2022