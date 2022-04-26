Top WR Prospect Garrett Wilson 'Not Good' in Interview; Still In Play For Falcons?
The Atlanta Falcons need a wide receiver. That much is certain. They're very likely to add one in this week's NFL Draft - the question is, how high?
Many have projected Ohio State wideout Garrett Wilson as the pick at No. 8 overall. However, new reports have surfaced that the talented receiver didn't impress at least one team in meetings.
According to The Athletic, one coach stated that, "Wilson was not good in the interview (they) did with him." Interviews often include white-board work, film review, and regular football IQ questions.
The 6-0, 183-pound Wilson totaled 23 touchdowns and over 2,000 receiving yards across three years at Ohio State. He's well-regarded as one of the top players in his position in the 2022 draft class.
The Falcons do not have a long-term answer at quarterback entering the 2022 NFL Draft. But several draft analysts believe Atlanta will use their top selection to boost their wide receiver corps.
ESPN's latest mock draft had Atlanta taking Wilson at pick No. 8.
Drafting Wilson would give the Falcons a No. 1 target in the passing game. But selecting Wilson over Willis appears to be an unlikely scenario should the Georgia native still be available.
With Wilson's reported struggles in the interview process and the rise of Alabama WR Jameson Williams, it's entirely possible Atlanta opts to go a different route than the frequently mocked Ohio State product, should they want to upgrade their receiver room. Regardless, Wilson appears to have not helped separate himself from the pack this cycle, making Atlanta's decision at No. 8 all the more contested.