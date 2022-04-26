Skip to main content

Top WR Prospect Garrett Wilson 'Not Good' in Interview; Still In Play For Falcons?

Is the Ohio State wide receiver off the table due to poor interviews?

The Atlanta Falcons need a wide receiver. That much is certain. They're very likely to add one in this week's NFL Draft - the question is, how high?

garrett wilson

Garrett Wilson

garrett wr

Garrett Wilson

garrett-wilson-ohio-state

Garrett Wilson

Many have projected Ohio State wideout Garrett Wilson as the pick at No. 8 overall. However, new reports have surfaced that the talented receiver didn't impress at least one team in meetings.

According to The Athletic, one coach stated that, "Wilson was not good in the interview (they) did with him." Interviews often include white-board work, film review, and regular football IQ questions.

The 6-0, 183-pound Wilson totaled 23 touchdowns and over 2,000 receiving yards across three years at Ohio State. He's well-regarded as one of the top players in his position in the 2022 draft class.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

TakkMcKinley
Play

Atlanta Falcons 2017 Rookies Remind Fans How Important Draft Class Can Be

The failure of the class has set the Falcons up for where they are currently.

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Black 2
Play

Falcons Showing Strong Interest In 'Cordarrelle Patterson Clone' Raheem Blackshear

The Atlanta Falcons are showing strong interest in hybrid running back Raheem Blackshear from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Coty Davis18 hours ago
18 hours ago
USATSI_17818940_168388359_lowres
Play

Patrick Mahomes Shares Advice To NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Erik Ezukanma: Falcons Prospect?

Erik Ezukanma is a receiver with stellar size/speed combo who led Texas Tech's high-flying offense in receiving in all three seasons.

By Bri Amaranthus20 hours ago
20 hours ago

The Falcons do not have a long-term answer at quarterback entering the 2022 NFL Draft. But several draft analysts believe Atlanta will use their top selection to boost their wide receiver corps.

ESPN's latest mock draft had Atlanta taking Wilson at pick No. 8.

garrett-wilson

Garrett Wilson

Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons

Malik Willis

jameson williams alabama

Jameson Williams

Drafting Wilson would give the Falcons a No. 1 target in the passing game. But selecting Wilson over Willis appears to be an unlikely scenario should the Georgia native still be available. 

With Wilson's reported struggles in the interview process and the rise of Alabama WR Jameson Williams, it's entirely possible Atlanta opts to go a different route than the frequently mocked Ohio State product, should they want to upgrade their receiver room. Regardless, Wilson appears to have not helped separate himself from the pack this cycle, making Atlanta's decision at No. 8 all the more contested.

TakkMcKinley
News

Atlanta Falcons 2017 Rookies Remind Fans How Important Draft Class Can Be

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
Black 2
News

Falcons Showing Strong Interest In 'Cordarrelle Patterson Clone' Raheem Blackshear

By Coty Davis18 hours ago
USATSI_17818940_168388359_lowres
News

Patrick Mahomes Shares Advice To NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Erik Ezukanma: Falcons Prospect?

By Bri Amaranthus20 hours ago
Matt+Corral
News

Should Falcons Trade Back Into First Round For QB Matt Corral?

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel Flick21 hours ago
USATSI_17652295
News

Deebo Doubles Down On Trade Rumors: 'I'm Not Staying' With 49ers; Could Falcons Deal?

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
USATSI_17836624
News

NFL Draft: Could Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders Improve Falcons Pass Rush?

By Kevin Tame22 hours ago
USATSI_17494297-e1644442665167
News

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Draft Local LB Quay Walker?

By Kevin TameApr 25, 2022
download
News

Jameson Williams 'Best Receiver In The Draft?' Should Falcons Consider No. 8?

By Kevin TameApr 25, 2022