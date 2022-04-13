NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Add Elite Receiver for Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons are thin at many positions on both sides of the ball heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons have seen some massive turnover this offseason.

Matt Ryan was traded, Calvin Ridley was suspended, and Russell Gage is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Enter quarterback Marcus Mariota. But, as of now, he does not have many receiving options.

According to Mel Kiper Jr.'s recent mock draft, Atlanta will fix that problem with the eighth overall pick. The ESPN draft expert projects that the Falcons will add Ohio State's Garrett Wilson.

"I'm going to stick with this prediction because ... who is Marcus Mariota going to throw to next season? The Falcons just don't have any starting-caliber receivers. Wilson can run every route and beat defenders after the catch. He could be the early favorite for rookie of the year if he lands here -- he'd get a bunch of targets. Atlanta will likely be tracking the edge rushers closely, but there isn't value at this point on my board."

If Wilson is there at No. 8, and he should be, this has to be the pick for the Falcons. Wilson is the top receiving prospect on the board. He finished with 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior year with the Buckeyes. With a glaring lack of pass catchers, Atlanta should jump at this opportunity.

Kiper Jr. mentions that there is not much value at No. 8 for an edge rusher. This is a position that the Falcons might monitor over the first two rounds. On day two, Minnesota's Boye Mafa could be the target.

"The Falcons had just 18 sacks last season, which ranked last in the league. Outside of Grdy Jarrett, who in their front seven will scare teams? Mafe had seven sacks last season and was really good during Senior Bowl practices. At 6-foot-3 and 261 pounds, he fits in Atlanta's 3-4 scheme."

With wide receiver and edge rusher off the board, the 58th pick could be the time to target some linebackers to replace Foye Oluokun. The Falcons' top defensive player is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars and there is a need in the middle of the defense.

With this selection in the second round, Kiper Jr. believes Atlanta could look at Montana State's Troy Andersen.

"Anderson played as an off-ball linebacker -- and quarterback, running back -- in college, racking up 150 tables last season. He impressed at the combine, running a 4.42 40 at 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds. That's an elite number. Atlanta just has to focus on replenishing its roster, so this is great value."

With these three picks, the Falcons would add three different prospects that could make an impact right away. At this point, Atlanta needs to focus on replenishing its roster and adding talent on both sides of the ball.