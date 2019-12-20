FalconMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Watch: Vic Beasley’s Jekyll and Hyde Season Makes Offseason Decision Tough

Tom Pollin

There was a lot of doubt in the 2019 offseason when the Atlanta Falcons picked up the fifth-year option for defensive end Vic Beasley for $12.8 million. The quality of his play had fallen off after earning first team All-Pro honors in his 2016 sophomore season. The naysayers seemed to have been on the right side of the argument through the first eight games of this season.

Since the bye week though, Beasley has shown flashbacks to the 2016 version that intimidated quarterbacks at will. Next offseason a decision will have to be made. Cut Beasley loose and start again at edge rusher or decide he’s going to be the man opposite Takk McKinley and sign him to a multi-year contract and keep him off the free agent market.

For the first eight weeks of the 2019 season it looked like the Falcons were getting the 2017/2018 version. The lack of Falcons defensive pass rush couldn’t be blamed entirely on Beasley. From Week 4 to Week 7 the Falcons barely registered a quarterback hurry, much less showed that they were capable of sealing the deal.

Beasley contributed 1.5 sacks over the first half of the season. He was also credited with only 19 combined tackles. In Week 5 against the Houston Texans he was kept entirely off the stat sheet despite playing on 75 percent of the defensive snaps.

Since the bye week though, Beasley’s season has taken a 180 degree turn, back to the 2016 version. He’s picked up 5.5 sacks in the past six weeks and has been credited with 6 quarterback hits. He’s also been tough against the run with 13 solo and five assisted tackles with four of those for losses.

Now, after two more weeks, it will be time for the coaching staff and general manager to make some tough decisions. Beasley will be one of them. He will be a free agent when the 2020 NFL league year begins next March.

If the Falcons decide to sign him, he’s going to take up a substantial portion of the team’s free salary cap space. If they decide to move on, then edge rusher is going to become a priority in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With his improved play over the past six weeks, Vic Beasley has given the Falcons another tough decision to make after the 2019 comes to a close.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Anti-Michael Vick petition reaches 1 million signatures

Dave Holcomb

WATCH: Falcons to Face Another Team Going Through Immediate Changes

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

WATCH: Falcons receive one final shot at beating AFC team in 2019

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons will be aiming to end a long losing streak against the AFC on Sunday.

WATCH: Matt Ryan tells local high school star tight end that he hopes to 'throw some passes to him' in NFL

Dave Holcomb

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan surprised a local high school star on Tuesday.

WATCH: Three-game absence costs Falcons TE Austin Hooper chance at Pro Bowl

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper was a notable omission on the Pro Bowl roster Tuesday night.

Watch: On Quarterback Lists, Ryan Finding it Don’t Mean a Thing Without the Ring

Tom Pollin

Matt Ryan is missing a Super Bowl ring to be talked about with the other great quarterbacks of all-time like Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Falcons rise up after big upset

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons moved up four spots on our weekly NFL Power Rankings.

Atlanta Falcons-San Francisco 49ers Week 15 live game chat

Dave Holcomb

WATCH: What's Dan Quinn's job status after beating 49ers?

Dave Holcomb

Dan Quinn has led the Atlanta Falcons to a 4-2 record since the bye week.

WATCH: Matt Ryan earns fitting comeback victory against Kyle Shanahan

Dave Holcomb

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan brought his team back from a nine-point deficit to beat the 49ers on Sunday.