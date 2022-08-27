WATCH: Falcons Rookie Tyler Allgeier Scores 2nd TD vs. Jags

Have a day, Tyler Allgeier!

The Atlanta Falcons fifth-round rookie running back found the end zone for the second time in Saturday's preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the early part of the fourth quarter.

Allgeier's 4-yard touchdown run capped off a 14-play, 80-yard drive that put the Falcons ahead 28-12.

Allgeier caught a touchdown in the first quarter from quarterback Desmond Ridder and now he has a score on the ground.

Allgeier is competing alongside veterans Qadree Ollison and Caleb Huntley for playing time and the primary backup running back role behind starter Cordarrelle Patterson.

With a game like today, Allgeier has built a strong case. But Ollison and Huntley have as well.

Ollison, Huntley and Allgeier have all contributed to the team's lead today and continue to make the race for the backup running back job extremely difficult.

The Falcons are extremely high on Allgeier, especially running backs coach Michael Pitre.

"Guys have to make a business decision when they have to tackle him in the second half because of his style of play," Pitre said earlier this offseason. "They have to strap up their chin strap and helmet and make sure, 'Hey, do we really want to do this through 60 minutes?'"

That ability to torture defenders and being able to run through them at ease is something the Falcons are looking for in their backfield. Allgeier brings a forceful running style, as well as smart blocking habits in pass protection.

Runs in the college game that break loose for 20+ yards are often limited in the NFL to little four or five yard chunks. Right up Allgeier’s alley.

"He embraces the physicality of the game of football, which - starting at the top with Coach (Arthur) Smith - is ultimately the standard and the identity of what we want this thing to look like," Pitre said. "That's really who Tyler is."

The Falcons lead 28-12 late in the fourth quarter.